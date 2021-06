An embezzlement charge brought against a former cheerleading coach from Howell Public Schools is heading to trial later this year after a plea offer was turned down. 35-year-old Alisha Beaton of Fowlerville is charged with embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000 by an agent or trustee. In court Friday, Beaton’s attorney stated that despite an offer from the Livingston County Prosecutor’s office to reduce the felony to a misdemeanor charge, his client remained adamant she did not commit the crime. A trial date was then set for September 13th.