Deployment of data analytical tools for real-time traffic management, and route guidance, JTM (Journey Time Monitoring), etc., by travelers on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets are emerging as the vital functional areas that are increasing the usage of traffic management technology. Some of the limitations faced by the traffic management market are lack of transformation and funding interruption. The alteration of the traffic management technology would require the installation of new system, hardware and solutions. The emerging numbers of smart cities and the IoT technology is expected to open new opportunities for the market.