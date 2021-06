The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) International marketplace, which is held annually in Budapest, Hungary, has been postponed to June 2022. “In the light ongoing developments concerning the rise of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 and travel restrictions preventing travel into Hungary, as well as restrictions on large scale meetings for those there, we have come to the decision to postpone NATPE Budapest International until June 2022, when we can again meet in-person and properly serve the CEE and MENA region,” the organizers said in a statement on Monday.