Suffolk School Notebook: Stella K. Abraham, Northport win at mock trial
Teams from Stella K. Abraham High School for Girls in Hewlett and Northport High School are this year's mock trial champions on Long Island. Stella K. Abraham's team placed first this spring in the regional championships for Nassau County, where in the final round it defeated a team from North Shore Hebrew Academy High School. Meanwhile, Northport's team placed first in the regional championships for Suffolk County, where in the final round it bested a team from Kings Park High School.www.newsday.com