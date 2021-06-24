Cancel
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk School Notebook: Stella K. Abraham, Northport win at mock trial

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeams from Stella K. Abraham High School for Girls in Hewlett and Northport High School are this year's mock trial champions on Long Island. Stella K. Abraham's team placed first this spring in the regional championships for Nassau County, where in the final round it defeated a team from North Shore Hebrew Academy High School. Meanwhile, Northport's team placed first in the regional championships for Suffolk County, where in the final round it bested a team from Kings Park High School.

