Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Gets Help from Gary Sinise
Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Retired Army Capt. Juan Guerrero. The 23-year Veteran, who spent 4 in the Marines and the rest of his time in the army was on his way back from a mission in 2007 when his vehicle was struck by an explosively formed penetrator-one of the most lethal weapons faced by U.S. troops in Iraq. He was critically wounded, eventually losing both his legs. The other day, Juan and his family received a gift he described as overwhelming. A specialized, mortgage free, smart home from the Gary Sinise Foundation. Every room made accessible to Juan and his wheel chair. Enjoy your new home Juan and THANK YOU for your service.www.kfdi.com