Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Gets Help from Gary Sinise

By JJ Hayes
kfdi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Star Spangled Salute honors Retired Army Capt. Juan Guerrero. The 23-year Veteran, who spent 4 in the Marines and the rest of his time in the army was on his way back from a mission in 2007 when his vehicle was struck by an explosively formed penetrator-one of the most lethal weapons faced by U.S. troops in Iraq. He was critically wounded, eventually losing both his legs. The other day, Juan and his family received a gift he described as overwhelming. A specialized, mortgage free, smart home from the Gary Sinise Foundation. Every room made accessible to Juan and his wheel chair. Enjoy your new home Juan and THANK YOU for your service.

www.kfdi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Sinise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Marines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

SALUTE OUR TROOPS: Marine veteran takes on the challenges

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lot of people look for the easiest route in life. But that's not the case for Rudy Morales, our June recipient for Salute Our Troops. Rudy chose the United States Marine Corps because he thought it would be the most difficult. "He’s always that guy....
Texas State10NEWS

Gary Sinise Foundation provides new home to Texas veteran and amputee

SAN ANTONIO — A wounded veteran with over 20 years of service moved into his new adaptive house Thursday with the help of a well-known benefactor. “We’re overwhelmed,” Juan "JJ" Guerrero said. “It’s a lot to process, you know, first day.”. The family's new accommodating home was built courtesy of...
Militarynews9.com

Veteran Salute: Ronald West

We are honoring the men and women who served our country. On June 16, we want to salute Army veteran Ronald West. Ronald served overseas during the Vietnam War and was given a Purple Heart for his service. His loyalty and dedication to his country will never be forgotten by...
MilitaryCoeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: Getting help shows strength

Nicole spent more than a decade in the U.S. Army. Throughout deployments to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Africa, she never really expected to be in danger because she worked in human resources and finance. “When you deploy, you think, ‘Oh, I have a desk job. I don’t have to worry about all this stuff,’” she explains.
MilitaryNews On 6

Veteran Salute: OD Wingard

We're continuing to recognize veterans across Oklahoma who are making a difference in their communities. This afternoon we'd like to recognize WWII veteran OD Wingard. He was a Lieutenant and radio operator for the Coast Guard and we're told OD now spends his spare time bowling and working in his garden.
Wichita, KSkfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: Wichita Active Duty in the Indo-Pacific Region

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Naval Air Helicopter Crewman 2nd Class Marc Blasini from Wichita. Marc is currently conducting carrier strike group integrated operations in an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 with the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67).
San Antonio, TXamericasnewshub.com

Wounded Iraq War veteran gets custom-built home through Gary Sinise’s charity

Retired Army Capt. Juan Guerrero and his family moved into a specialized smart home, mortgage-free, outside of San Antonio, Texas, last week. Guerrero, who was critically wounded by a roadside bomb in Iraq and eventually lost both of his legs, received the home from the Gary Sinise Foundation, started by the Academy Award-nominated actor of the same name.
Oklahoma City, OKnews9.com

Veteran Salute: Frank Sisson

OKLAHOMA CITY - We are honoring the men and women who served our country. Today, we want to salute Frank Sisson. Sisson fought with bravery in World War II during the Battle of the Bulge.
MilitaryWPMI

Salute to our Veterans: Private First Class Dennis Westbrook

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Private First Class Dennis Westbrook who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Prichard. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate...
MilitarySpinal Column

Salute to Veterans: I just feel broken…

Despite the fact that COVID cases and deaths are decreasing, we are reminded every day that there are still millions of people in our world who are still vulnerable. We are actually starting to share vaccines with countries that are witnessing increases in the number of cases. In my opinion, we still need vigilance and flexibility to keep us from regressing.
Accidentskfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: GoFundMe Started For Kansas National Guard Member Killed In Training Accident

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors 30-year-old Kansas Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Wesley Kubie, was deployed to Afghanistan in 2019 and in 2020 and was described as selfless by a former classmate. Almost a week ago, Wesley was tragically killed in an accident, when the Humvee he was in with two other airmen, rolled over at the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, just southwest of Salina. The other two airman were hospitalized with serious injuries, Wesley died on the way to the hospital. Wesley’s funeral will be Thursday, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family and the families of the other two men involved in this heartbreaking accident. To all 3 airmen, Thank you for your service, to Wesley, THANK YOU for your sacrifice.
Militarywho13.com

Salute to Veterans: William Massengale

WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran William Massengale of Montezuma. William enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and at one point was juggling active duty, a full-time job, college, and caring for his family. He eventually deployed to Saudi Arabia as part of Desert Storm. William’s family says his hard work and sacrifices haven’t gone unnoticed.
Militarywabcradio.com

Greg Kelly Salutes Our Veterans With Wreaths Across America

As a veteran, Greg Kelly is proud to join together with Wreaths Across America in celebration of “Giving in July” to honor our veterans. For the month of July, Greg will be highlighting a veteran each day for the contribution that they’ve made to our country. Fill out the form...
Mobile, ALWPMI

Salute to our veterans: Lance Corporal Arthur Mullins

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Lance Corporal Arthur Mullins who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Mobile. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice,...