Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Gets Help from Gary Sinise

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors 30-year-old Kansas Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Wesley Kubie, was deployed to Afghanistan in 2019 and in 2020 and was described as selfless by a former classmate. Almost a week ago, Wesley was tragically killed in an accident, when the Humvee he was in with two other airmen, rolled over at the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, just southwest of Salina. The other two airman were hospitalized with serious injuries, Wesley died on the way to the hospital. Wesley’s funeral will be Thursday, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family and the families of the other two men involved in this heartbreaking accident. To all 3 airmen, Thank you for your service, to Wesley, THANK YOU for your sacrifice.