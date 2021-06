One of the first lawsuits brought against the Department of Veterans Affairs for benefits for veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange (AO) was in 1986. At issue in Nehmer v. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was the fact that the only medical condition acknowledged by the VA was chloracne … a very serious skin condition caused by exposure to dioxins and dibenzofurans. It’s been a very long haul since then to get the VA to acknowledge (and pay for) other damage done by Agent Orange.