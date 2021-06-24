Cancel
Public Health

What should I know about the Delta variant?

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — What should I know about the delta variant?. It’s a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India. It got its name from the World Health Organization, which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet.

Public Health

'Delta Plus strain calls for urgent measures'

Geneva [Switzerland], June 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Vaccination and safety measures such as wearing face masks are essential when it comes to fighting the Delta Plus coronavirus variant, World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said. "Vaccination plus masks, because just a vaccine is not enough with 'Delta.' We need...
Public Health

COVID-19 delta variant now in 85 countries – WHO

Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO), has expressed concern over the COVID-19’s delta variant, which he called “the most transmissible” mutation to date. Ghebreyesus told journalists at a regular briefing on Friday that delta co had been identified in at least 85 countries and is “spreading rapidly among unvaccinated...
Public Health

WHO's Li: Covid Delta variant a cause for concern in Cambodia

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative to Cambodia Li Ailan warned that more cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19, which was first discovered in India, are expected in Cambodia. “We must act urgently, act responsibly together. The current covid-19 tools and measures help confront new challenges, if implemented effectively,” she...
World

WHO Chief: Corona Delta Variant Spreading Rapidly

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday that the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has been identified in at least 85 countries and "is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far . . . and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations." He also said, "As some countries ease public health and social measures, we are starting to see increases in transmission around the world."
Public Health

Dr. Georgine Nanos answers COVID-19 Delta variant questions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Upon the World Health Organization urging vaccinated people to continue using masks as the Delta variant spreads, many more questions regarding this new variant are arising. Dr. Georgine Nanos of Kind Health Group, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to clarify information regarding the Delta COVID-19 variant. Dr....
Public Health

Lambda lineage of SARS-CoV-2 has potential to become variant of concern

Researchers have described the first reported infection with the C.37 (Lambda) lineage of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in Southern Brazil. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is the agent responsible for the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The Lambda lineage was classified as a variant of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization on June 15th, 2021.
Dallas, TX
DFW Community News

COVID Variant Prompts Updated Safety Guidance

An uptick in the transmission of the highly contagious delta COVID-19 variant has prompted officials to announce and update safety guidance. Last Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) suggested that vaccinated people should still wear masks, social distance, and practice other COVID-19 safety measures in response to the rapid spread of the delta variant.
World

Coronavirus Delta variant lockdown situation in several countries

The World Health Organization has issued a warning to countries worldwide regarding the spread of the delta variant. It is the delta variant that spreads the fastest of all known variants. Without vaccines, it is rapidly spreading throughout the population. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization,...
Colorado State

Delta Variant Is Spreading Like Wildfire Across Colorado

Infections from a hazardous new coronavirus variant, Delta, are on the rise in Colorado, prompting health experts to emphasize the importance of being vaccinated. The Delta variant, also known as the B.1.617.2 variation, was found in Colorado in late April. It is believed to have originated in India. It has expanded to account for an approximated 40% of all new infections in Colorado by the first week of this month – a time frame of around six weeks.
Public Health

How to Spot New COVID Delta Variant Symptoms

Concern is spiking over the new COVID-19 Delta variant. The variant, otherwise known as B.1617.2, is highly contagious and may be associated with a higher risk of hospitalization than COVID-19, experts say. The variant has ravaged India and swept across 60 percent of the United Kingdom, prompting alarm among top U.S. public health officials.
U.S. Politics
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
EatThis

Virus Experts Beg You Do This Now to Stay Safe

The coronavirus pandemic isn't over, and it may last even longer due to new variants emerging—one, dubbed Delta, is the "most dangerous" of all, according to experts, because it's more transmissible. How does this affect you? Well, even vaccinated people should be using extra caution, according to statements from the World Health Organization on Friday. Read on for 5 tips that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health

While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 25

INDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight. CDC on booster shots. Now that many who want the vaccine have been able to get it, the question is shifting to whether boosters will be necessary in the future. The CDC says maybe down...
Public Health

The third wave of Covid is here… and it’s weird

As the first data on the new Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 began to trickle through in April and early May, Martin McKee was immediately convinced that a third wave of Covid-19 was imminent. McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was...