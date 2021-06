An Oregon woman died homeless, unaware she was entitled to over $800,000 in inheritance.Catherine Boone died in January 2020 aged 49 with no idea that she had been left $884,407. As detailed by her father, she had faced mental health and drug problems throughout her life and could not be contacted about the money despite numerous attempts to reach her. “It just didn’t make sense to me that money was just sitting there.” Jack Spithill, her father told KGW News. “She had a rough life but when she was good, she was really good,” he continued. “I attribute it almost...