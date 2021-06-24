Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Consensus 2021: Understanding LatAm Blockchain States and Protocol Usage Metrics

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every year the blockchain ecosystem gets together to take part in Consensus, one of the top blockchain conferences in the industry. Coindesk puts on a top speaker lineup with some surprises to keep the FUD away from attendees that are supporters of decentralized platforms and technologies being presented at the event.

hackernoon.com
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

425
Followers
7K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchain#The Next Generation#The Big Questions#From The Top#For The Masses#Protocol Usage Metrics#Fud#Nubank#Argentinian#Avalanche#Bankless#Ultrasound#Mexican#Fiat#Buda Com#Fintech Startups#Dex#Liquidity Providers#Maifinance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
Country
Brazil
Related
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

IBM, Telefónica Tech Tap Blockchain Tech To Bolster Supply Chains

Telefónica Tech, a unit of the Spanish telecommunications company Telefónica, and IBM have unveiled novel hybrid cloud products that will tap into blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology and will help power “enterprise digital transformation,” according to a Monday (June 28) announcement. For example, the two companies have developed a...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Exchange OKEx Announces that OKExChain Is Now Available to Blockchain Devs for Building dApps

Seychelles registered crypto exchange OKEx, which claims to be the leader in cryptocurrency spot and derivatives trading, is pleased to confirm that OKExChain, an open-source and “truly” decentralized ecosystem “designed explicitly with traders in mind,” is available to blockchain developers “to kickstart exciting decentralized apps.”. As mentioned in a release...
Currenciescybersecdn.com

Cryptocurrency: A Guide to Understanding Bitcoin, Cryptocurrentcy, Blockchain, Mining, Trading, and Investing

Every day it seems that cryptocurrency has been leading the financial news. Reports are continuously coming in detailing record profits that are unheard of in other investment venues. It leads many people to wonder if this new investment tool is too good to be true. It is true that many people have made fast fortunes in the cryptocurrency world,but in order to do that, one must enter this highly volatile market with their eyes wide open. While it is possible to make great gains with some of the forerunners in the industry, it is not likely you will have consistent returns unless you understand the market and how it works. In this book, we endeavor to break down this complicated industry and explain this exciting virtual world in terms that anyone can understand. We take you step by step on a crypto investor journey, detailing everything you need to know to get started on your own personal fortune in the digital world. Here you will learn: – The basics of cryptocurrency, why it’s needed and how it works – How to get set-up so you can start investing and trading – What questions to ask to make sure you’re informed – How to spot a fraud when it’s hiding in plain sight – How to read the numbers and what they mean – Simple Investment strategies – Simple Trading strategies – How to find a good ICO – And so much more. If you’re serious about learning how to make money with cryptocurrency, you’ve come to the right place. Through the pages of this book, we’ll walk the novice investor right through their first sale and hopefully their first profit.
NFLthepaypers.com

Providing trust to digital transactions with decentralised identity

Anne Bailey, analyst at KuppingerCole, explains the impact decentralised identity has on financial services and how it helps them by storing data in a secure way. Decentralised identity is a form of digital identity that offers specific advantages in trust, security, and privacy. To first establish the common ground between the two, digital identity is a digital representation of a complex individual. This means that digital identities are not simply a translation of physical ID documents into a virtual setting, but can be used to describe the multifaceted identity of an individual. Digital identities of course exist already, an example being government-sponsored eID programs.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst: These Two Blockchain Platforms Could Beat Ethereum and Cardano

Popular cryptoasset influencer and analyst Ben Armstrong has named two high-speed L1 blockchains that have the potential to “unseat the big boys” (including Ethereum, Cardano, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain). According to a report by The Daily Hodl, in a video released on June 23 on his very popular YouTube...
Commodities & FutureHouston Chronicle

5 Best Crypto Exchanges and Bitcoin Trading Platforms of 2021

(Ad) Over the past decade or so, the cryptocurrency market has experienced a major boom. With talk of Bitcoin becoming more mainstream, perhaps you’ve been thinking of becoming an investor. But first, you need to choose a reliable cryptocurrency exchange. Many beginner traders make the mistake of signing up on...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Celo, a Blockchain Ecosystem for DeFi, Reveals that CELO Native Token, and cUSD, cEUR Stablecoins Added to Opera’s Crypto Wallet

Internet browser Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA), and Celo, an open-source blockchain or DLT ecosystem that aims to make decentralized financial (DeFi) solutions and tools more accessible to smartphone users, have confirmed that Opera will be adding Celo Native Asset (CELO), Celo Dollar (cUSD), and Celo Euro (cEUR) stablecoins to its digital currency wallet.
Marketsaithority.com

Unstoppable Domains Is Now Supported On Blockchain.com, The World’s Largest Crypto Wallet Provider

Blockchain.com’s 32 million verified users across 200 countries can now send crypto to simple, human-readable usernames. Blockchain domain name provider Unstoppable Domains announced native support for Blockchain.com, the world’s leading crypto wallet and platform for retail customers, institutions, and crypto projects. Blockchain.com’s 32 million verified users across 200 countries can now send funds with a simple, human-readable username instead of full-length wallet addresses. Through this integration, Unstoppable Domains and Blockchain.com are making crypto more accessible for all by removing the risk of human error when sending funds, drastically simplifying transactions between Blockchain.com users and 50+ other wallets and exchanges supported by Unstoppable Domains.
Marketsdrbenkim.com

Bitcoin and Blockchain Technology: Allowing for a Financial System that is More Energy Efficient, Inclusive, and Fair to All

First, please know that nothing I share about blockchain technology and digital assets should be considered financial advice. I am keenly interested in this area because I believe that the emerging digital asset economy that is built on blockchain technology will allow the world to operate on a financial system that is more energy efficient, inclusive, and fair to all.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Sorry, Folks. Blockchain ≠ Automatic Privacy

Interview with privacy blockchain, Panther Protocol regarding protecting user data on blockchain. It’s 2021 and the great mainstreaming is here, bringing with it an end to ICOs/ITOs and making way for a new generation of blockchain projects that are working leaner, with small private fundraising and agile teams, to pave the way for the future of blockchain technology.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

"Privacy and Zero-Knowledge Proof Are Going To Be Critical for A Free Society" - Kieran Mesquita

Ishan Pandey: Hi Kieran, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind Railgun?. Kieran Mesquita: Railgun was ideated and founded by Emmanuel Goldstein as a way to enable privacy-preserving smart contract interactions on Ethereum. I believe privacy and self-determination are fundamental human rights that have been heavily eroded with the advent of modern technology. While Ethereum has great potential to reclaim the right to self-determination, its public nature coupled with critical design shortfalls (account-model) that make it trivial to track user actions should be cause for concern, especially when dealing with money. As a lifelong believer in the right to privacy, Mr Goldstein’s pitch made perfect sense to me.
Marketscrypto-economy.com

The Decentralized Revolution of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies

It was about a decade ago that the tech world became familiar with a new concept named cryptocurrency. Bitcoin, the first financial solution that leveraged blockchain technology, showed that full decentralization isn’t a myth. Satoshi Nakamoto introduced an economic system that disrupted many industries. Next to the financial solution, Bitcoin showed that blockchain technology could be implemented in daily life. It wasn’t long after that many blockchain-based products emerged and started a wave of innovation in the world.
Bitcoincoingeek.com

Nigeria looking at blockchain and AI for digital innovation efforts: Minister

Nigeria is exploring blockchain, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies in its bid to promote an innovation-driven culture. This is according to the country’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami. Speaking at a recent event, the minister revealed that the government was committed to a national blockchain roadmap which it recently developed.
Technologyinvesting.com

The radical need for updating blockchain security protocols

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is here to stay with over $100 billion in total value locked (TVL), highlighting the evidence of faith in these new financial tools. This investment will continue to increase, but it appears that with each new record in TVL, there is another network attack being reported with astronomical losses.
Marketscybersecdn.com

Ethereum Smart Contracts: Start Earning Immediately With My Ultimate Guide To Understanding Ethereum, Blockchain, Smart Contracts, Icos, And Decentralized … Guides On Buying Ether (Cryptocurrencies)

Cryptocurrency- Currency of the future. People carrying money in their pockets will soon become a tale of olden times. An era of digital currency is all set to begin. The use of these digital currencies is becoming more and more common with every passing day. New technologies have been introduced...
Commodities & Futuredailyhodl.com

Two Altcoins Could Unseat Ethereum, Cardano, Polkadot and Binance Smart Chain, Says Trader Ben Armstrong

Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ben Armstrong believes that the battle for dominance among smart contract blockchains is well underway. In a video, Armstrong says Solana (SOL) and Elrond (EGLD) are the newest blockchain platforms that could “possibly unseat the big boys” such as Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Binance Smart Chain.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Crypto Investment Giant Pantera Eyes This New DeFi Project

Major crypto investment firm Pantera Capital unveils that it is expanding its decentralized finance (DeFi) portfolio. The firm is backing Risk Harbor, a risk management marketplace for DeFi that was founded this year. It utilizes an automated, transparent and impartial claims process to protect liquidity providers and stakers against smart contract hacks and attacks.