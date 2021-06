A group of armed carjackers in Houston allegedly went after the wrong person with one of them getting shot in the neck after a shootout with the intended victim. Lt. Paul Bruce of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that they believe the same criminals shot a victim in another incident earlier on Tuesday. That victim, a man in his 50s, said shortly before 2 am several males approached him at a 7-11 gas station at 13722 Interstate 45 in the Westfield area and they tried to steal his truck. He tried to fight back, and they shot him in the stomach. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.