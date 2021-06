What does the world sound like to someone with hearing loss?. Most people who live with the condition will tell you that the problem first becomes noticeable when you can’t seem to hear anything clearly. Typical, everyday ambient noise – chatter in restaurants, highway traffic, movies and TV programs, etc. – begins to sound increasingly muffled and distant as the hearing loss progresses, almost as if you were slowly sinking underwater. Spoken words become garbled and beyond reasonable comprehension. Then the question, “What?” becomes your new catchphrase, which isn’t exactly fun for anyone.