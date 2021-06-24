Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

UK urged to deliver on policies to deal with climate change

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British government is being urged by its own climate advisers to deliver on its promises to deal with climate change or risk undermining a key environmental summit that it is hosting at the end of the year. Among some 200 recommendations in a report published Thursday, the advisory Climate...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Electric Cars#British#Climate Change Committee#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Podcastrenewanews.com

Reflecting on Economics, Politics, and Climate Policy

By Robert Stavins Addressing climate change with meaningful policy action will be neither cheap nor easy, but presently the greatest barrier to action in the United States is not technological, nor perhaps even economic, but fundamentally political. This becomes a theme in my latest podcast, where I engage in a wide-ranging conversation about economics, politics, and climate change with Gernot Wagner..
EnvironmentPhys.org

UK struggling to keep pace with climate change impacts

That is the conclusion of a comprehensive independent assessment led by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) which considered a catalog of risks and opportunities affecting every aspect of life in the UK. Professor Richard Dawson in the School of Engineering at Newcastle University is a member of the Climate Change...
Environmentcrossroadstoday.com

Experts: UK is losing race to adapt to climate change

LONDON (AP) — Britain is losing the race to adapt to the inevitable effects of climate change, including worsening heat and floods, a government-appointed panel of experts said Wednesday. The Climate Change Committee, set up to advise the U.K. government, said the level of global warming that is already inevitable...
United Nations Development Program

Toward New Policies for the Climate Change and Violent Extremism Nexus in Africa

As part of the UNDP Oslo Governance Centre’s (OGC) initiative to further support advancement of the research agenda on Preventing Violent Extremism (PVE), the OGC partnered with the Regional PVE Project in Africa to assess Climate Change and Violent Extremism in Africa. The policy brief draws upon interviews and literature regarding climate security, violent extremism, and intrastate conflict in relation to evidence from cases in the Central Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin, Mozambique, and Somalia. It concludes that to the extent that grievances caused by climate change influence violent extremism, they are best assessed within a contextualized analytical framework that also incorporates the impact of climate change on the viability of violent extremist groups, and improvements can be made in taking an integrated approach to conflict analyses, policymaking, and programming. Climate change is real, and there may be long-term risks in relation to violent extremism in Africa, but we need to know more about how these connections work in order to have a more strategic and informed engagement. Finally, the policy brief offers ten recommendations to national governments and development actors, PVE practitioners, military and security forces, UN peace operations, and researchers to better inform project and policy design and implementation.
EnvironmentBBC

UK warned it is unprepared for climate chaos

The UK is woefully unprepared to deal with changes occurring to the climate, government advisers say. A report by the independent Climate Change Committee predicts warming will hit the UK harder than first thought. It warns of more severe heatwaves, especially in big cities, and more intense rainfall, with an...
Environmentfreespeech.org

How The G7 Failed The World On Climate Policy

FEATURING TASNEEM ESSOP – The Group of 7, or G7 summit in Cornwall, England wrapped up on Sunday with Western leaders making effervescent pronouncements about global cooperation, sending warning signals to Russia and China, claiming a crackdown on global tax havens, and patting themselves on the back for taking bold action on climate change.
EnvironmentNature.com

Reaching Republicans on climate change

Increasing Republicans’ belief in climate change is challenging yet needed for broader support of policy. Targeted advertisements featuring Republican voices may be a solution to increase their understanding of climate change. Climate change and broader environmental support has been a highly polarized issue in the USA since the 1980s. While...
gmfus.org

Transatlantic Climate Policies A View from the Private Sector

In November, nations from around the globe will meet in Glasgow for COP 26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, to evaluate progress made and accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris agreement signed in 2016. Since the meetings in Paris, the international community seems to have reached a tipping point in addressing climate change policies. Not only has the fight against climate change made it to the top of domestic policy agendas, but the private sector has been more engaged than ever before. Following major pledges by many international companies since the Paris Accord was signed to reduce their carbon footprint, adopt renewal energy, innovate, and improve their natural resources management, the focus is shifting to concrete deliverables and to the sustainable efforts the private sector is implementing to address climate change. Against this background, questions that will be addressed will include:
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Climate change and farmers

Colorado Springs has been getting hotter. Climate change and subsequent extreme weather like drought and scorching-hot temperatures create prime conditions for both residential conflagrations and wildfires. What’s worse, a recent report by The Pacific Institute, a research advocacy group focused on the world’s most pressing water issues, says, “The American...
EnvironmentNew Haven Register

CT officials urge companies to do better on climate change

Companies across the U.S. say that they are committed to doing their part to tackle climate change. But their pledges do not go far enough for many elected officials and environmental advocates. Reflecting the growing pressure on corporations, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and nearly a dozen of his counterparts...
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

CCC: UK will miss climate goals by ‘huge margin’ without new policies

The UK government has once again failed to come forward with sufficient policies to meet the ambition of its climate goals, according to the Climate Change Committee (CCC). Across nearly 500 pages examining the government’s net-zero and adaptation targets, the climate advisers spell out the gap between aspirations and reality in a pair of new reports.
Environmentsustainabilityallianceaz.org

Change these behaviors to help the climate

June 2021—There are major infrastructures and policies that will need to be improved to solve the climate crisis. But according to a study by the nonprofit, Rare, changing our behavior could reduce greenhouse gases by around 20-36 percent. We don’t have to wait for Congress to act on energy policy to make a dent in greenhouse gas emissions. The sooner we start, the better.
EnvironmentNature.com

Commercial afforestation can deliver effective climate change mitigation under multiple decarbonisation pathways

Afforestation is an important greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation strategy but the efficacy of commercial forestry is disputed. Here, we calculate the potential GHG mitigation of a UK national planting strategy of 30,000 ha yr−1 from 2020 to 2050, using dynamic life cycle assessment. What-if scenarios vary: conifer-broadleaf composition, harvesting, product breakouts, and decarbonisation of substituted energy and materials, to estimate 100-year GHG mitigation. Here we find forest growth rate is the most important determinant of cumulative mitigation by 2120, irrespective of whether trees are harvested. A national planting strategy of commercial forest could mitigate 1.64 Pg CO2e by 2120 (cumulative), compared with 0.54–1.72 Pg CO2e for planting only conservation forests, depending on species composition. Even after heavy discounting of future product substitution credits based on industrial decarbonisation projections, GHG mitigation from harvested stands typically surpasses unharvested stands. Commercial afforestation can deliver effective GHG mitigation that is robust to future decarbonisation pathways and wood uses.
omfif.org

German companies back Brussels climate mitigation policy

German companies, led by the unlisted sector, are embracing European Commission plans for a low-carbon sustainable economy. That is the message of a representative OMFIF survey on sustainability challenges for large companies in Germany. The study, encompassing the views of 104 unlisted and 32 listed enterprises across all economic sectors, was launched in Berlin on 17 June.
Environmentspglobal.com

UK climate advisory body slams policy delays ahead of COP26

The UK's climate credibility is at risk because of delays to a host of strategies in the run up to COP26 climate summit in November, the UK's Committee on Climate Change said in two assessments June 24. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The...