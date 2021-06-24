The unreal story of couple who gave largest gift ever to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

Earlier this month, the Indiana Hoosiers put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Mike Woodson and his new staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Dennis Scott. Scott comes out of Sandy Springs, Georgia and is currently unrated by most of the national scouting services. Verbal Commits lists him at 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds and he certainly appears to be a dangerous prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. Along with Indiana, he’s getting attention from a number of college programs. This is Woodson’s first 2024 offer.