Non-Profit Opens in Miami to Help Those in Need

A new business has opened its doors! Located at 106 South Main Street at the back entrance of the building, Donation House is ready to help those in need and to accept donations of gently used furniture, appliances, kitchenware, towels, sheets, clothing, cooking utensils, etc. Items that are donated will then be used to help individuals or families in need. Assistance is not limited to the just the community of Miami but will also be available to those in need in the surrounding area.