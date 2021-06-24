Cancel
Chemistry

MXenes - the future of nanotechnology

 5 days ago

(Nanowerk News) Materials that have a cross-section as thin as one or a few layers of atoms possess unusual properties due to their thickness. These properties may be high electrical conductivity, high strength or an ability to withstand heat, giving ultrathin materials a great potential for use in future technology. The most well-known material is graphene, and the hunt for other ultrathin materials, also known as two-dimensional materials, has increased in intensity since its discovery.

#Mxenes#Nanotechnology#Mxenes#Link Ping University#Drexel University#Ti3c2
Science
Chemistry
ChemistryNature.com

Not just sorcery: scientists build an invisible portal

‘Superscattering’ material is used to construct a mini-doorway that is invisible in the microwave portion of the spectrum. Invisible doorways have long been the stuff of fiction: Harry Potter, for example, entered a hidden portal to catch a train at King’s Cross station in London. Now, a team has disguised a gateway in the real world.
SciencePhys.org

Scientists obtain magnetic nanopowder for 6G technology

Material scientists have developed a fast method for producing epsilon iron oxide and demonstrated its promise for next-generation communications devices. Its outstanding magnetic properties make it one of the most coveted materials, such as for the upcoming 6G generation of communication devices and for durable magnetic recording. The work was published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
ChemistryPhys.org

Are MXenes the future of nanotechnology?

Artificial kidneys, powerful batteries and efficient water purification are some of the future applications of a group of ultrathin materials known as MXenes. This opinion is expressed in an article in the journal Science, whose authors include one from Linköping University. Materials that have a cross-section as thin as one...
Sciencedweb.news

Pushing through nanopores: Genetic sequencing with MXene

It took 13 years and one billion dollars to sequence the human genome, an enormous scientific undertaking that launched a new era of medicine. With today’s advances in sequencing technology, that same task would have only taken about a day at a fraction of the cost. Tomorrow’s tech could whittle that down to mere seconds.
Physicsarxiv.org

The importance of nuclear quantum effects for NMR crystallography

The resolving power of solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) crystallography depends heavily on the accuracy of the computational prediction of NMR chemical shieldings of candidate structures, which are usually taken to be local minima in the potential energy surface. To test the limits of this approximation, we perform a systematic study of the role of finite-temperature and quantum nuclear fluctuations on $^1$H, $^{13}$C, and $^{15}$N chemical shieldings in molecular crystals -- considering the paradigmatic examples of the different polymorphs of benzene, glycine, and succinic acid. We find the effect of quantum fluctuations to be comparable in size to the typical the errors of predictions of chemical shieldings for static nuclei with respect to experimental measurements, and to improve the match between experiments and theoretical predictions, translating to more reliable assignment of the NMR spectra to the correct candidate structure. Thanks to the use of integrated machine-learning models trained on both first-principles configurational energies and chemical shieldings, the accurate sampling of thermal and quantum fluctuations of the structures can be achieved at an affordable cost, setting a new standard for the calculations that underlie solid-state structural determination by NMR.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Transforming the layered ferromagnet F5GT for future spintronics

ARC Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies. A RMIT-led international collaboration published this week has achieved record-high electron doping in a layered ferromagnet, causing magnetic phase transition with significant promise for future electronics. Control of magnetism (or spin directions) by electric voltage is vital for developing future, low-energy...
ChemistryPhys.org

Advances in intracellular spaces with de novo designed peptide

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have set out to harness the potential of self-assembling peptides (SAPs) in intracellular spaces. They present a de novo designed peptide, Y15, which displays a strong tendency to assemble in cellular environments. The addition of Y15-tagged bioactive proteins can functionalize these assemblies, enhancing their utility and relevance by leaps and bounds.
Chemistryindependentnews.com

Researchers Develop Precision Scale for Extremely High-Pressure Experiments

Scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), Sandia National Laboratories (SNL), and the University of Hyogo in Kobe, Japan, have developed a way to more precisely measure high-pressure compression in the laboratory up to 10 million atmospheres. LLNL said pressures exceeding 1 million atmospheres can alter how atoms are packed...
PhysicsAPS physics

Valley current generation using biased bilayer graphene dots

Intrinsic and extrinsic valley Hall effects are predicted to emerge in graphene systems with uniform or spatially varying mass terms. Extrinsic mechanisms, mediated by the valley-dependent scattering of electrons at the Fermi surface, can be directly linked to quantum transport simulations. This is a promising route toward more complete experimental investigation of valleytronic phenomena in graphene, but a major obstacle is the difficulty in applying the sublattice-dependent potentials required. Here we show that strongly valley-dependent scattering also emerges from bilayer graphene quantum dots, where the gap size can be easily modulated using the interlayer potentials in dual-gated devices. Robust valley-dependent scattering and concomitant valley currents are observed for a range of systems, and we investigate the role of dot size, mass strength, and additional potential terms. Finally, we note that a strong valley splitting of electronic current also emerges when a biased bilayer dot is embedded in a single layer of graphene, but that the effect is less robust than for a bilayer host. Our findings suggest that bilayer graphene devices with custom mass profiles provide an excellent platform for future valleytronic exploration of two-dimensional materials.
ChemistryAPS physics

Time dependence of advection-diffusion coupling for nanoparticle ensembles

Advection-diffusion coupling can enhance particle and solute dispersion by orders of magnitude as compared to pure diffusion, with a steady state being reached for confined flow regions such as a nanopore or blood vessel. Here, by using evanescent wave microscopy, we measure for the first time the full dynamics of Taylor dispersion, highlighting the crucial role of the initial concentration profile. We make time-dependent, nanometrically resolved particle dispersion measurements varying nanoparticle size, velocity gradient, and viscosity in submicrometric near-surface flows. Such resolution permits a measure of the full dynamical approach and crossover into the steady state, revealing a family of master curves. Remarkably, our results show that the dynamics depend sensitively on the initial spatial distribution of the nanoparticles. These observations are in quantitative agreement with existing analytical models and numerical simulations performed herein. We anticipate that our study will be a first step toward observing and modelling more complex situations at the nanoscale, such as target finding and chemical reactions in nanoconfined flows, dynamical adsorption and capture problems, as well as nanoscale drug delivery systems.
ScienceAPS physics

Quasi-four-component method with numeric atom-centered orbitals for relativistic density functional simulations of molecules and solids

We describe and benchmark the quasi-four-component (Q4C) approach to relativistic density functional simulations of molecules and solids, using precise, numerically tabulated atom-centered orbital (NAO) basis sets to discretize Dirac's equation. The Q4C approach initially projects the atomic solution to (electron-only) positive-energy states and eventually deals with only two components but retains the precision of traditional four-component (4C) relativistic methods. While Q4C inherently reduces the dimension of the Hamiltonian matrix in diagonalization, the adoption of localized NAO basis functions in solids further limits the computational demand in real space operations, promising a pathway to investigate large and complex systems containing heavy elements with the precision of a 4C method. Here, we first perform validation and benchmark calculations for cohesive properties of a set of diatomic molecules and of previously established periodic model systems (i.e., silver halides). Then we report Q4C relativistic energy band structure benchmarks for a series of 103 periodic materials, including chemical elements up to Bi, and providing quantitative comparisons with more approximate scalar-relativistic and spin-orbit coupled treatments. Finally, we demonstrate the applicability of the method to band structure calculations of simple and complex hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites containing Pb and Bi, i.e.,
Physicsbnl.gov

Uncovering Hidden Local States in a Quantum Material

By heating the material, scientists discovered states of local broken symmetry, which may enable the technologically relevant properties—such as those for quantum computing and electronics—that arise at much-lower temperature. Quantum materials display exotic behaviors due to the effects of quantum mechanics, or how matter acts on the very small scale...
ChemistryNature.com

Synthesis and enabling technologies

Chemists and material scientists can create molecules, compounds, materials and devices comprising infinite compositions, connectivities and arrangements, and hence choosing what to make and figuring out how to make it, are part of the compelling challenge. Once these entities are in hand, researchers are poised to probe their chemical, physical, biological or electronic properties, with the hope of advancing our conceptual knowledge or benefiting humankind or our society. This journey makes synthesis an enabling science; opening up innovations in healthcare, energy-related materials, to name a few, and driving the development of sustainable and renewable technologies.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

The Physics of Energy-Based Models

Authors: Patrick Huembeli (EPFL), Juan Miguel Arrazola (Xanadu), Nathan Killoran (Xanadu), Masoud Mohseni (Google Quantum AI), Peter Wittek. When we think of Peter, his positive nature and his can-do attitude inevitably come to mind. He had an ability to inspire and carry the people around him, convincing them that almost everything is possible. Back in 2018 he came up with the idea for an interactive blog post on the subject of Energy Based Models and pitched it to us. It was almost impossible to resist his enthusiastic manner and of course we embarked on this adventure with him. Equipped with our knowledge in physics and machine learning and hardly any clue about Javascript, we started our journey. After a lot of hard work, we were finally able to complete this project. We are overjoyed with the final result and we wish he could see it. We miss you, Peter. We miss you as a co-worker, as an inspiration, and above all as our friend.
ChemistryPhys.org

Nanostructured siloxane-based materials for novel plastics and microelectronics

The self-organization of molecular components into hierarchically ordered nanostructures is an essential part for the development of new materials in emerging nanotechnologies and sustainable plastics. Brigitte Lamers investigated the complex interplay between molecular driving forces for bulk assembly to find structure-property relationships in the area that merges block copolymers and liquid crystals. She defended her Ph.D. on June 23rd.
Knowridge Science Report

How to make lithium-ion batteries invincible

In our future electrified world, the demand for battery storage is projected to be enormous, reaching to upwards of 2 to 10 terawatt-hours (TWh) of annual battery production by 2030, from less than 0.5 TWh today. However, concerns are growing as to whether key raw materials will be adequate to...
Sciencearxiv.org

On the mechanism of ionization oscillations in Hall thrusters

Low frequency ionization oscillations involving plasma and neutral density (breathing modes) are the most violent perturbations in Hall thrusters for electric propulsion. Because of its simplicity, the zero-dimensional (0-D) predator-prey model of two nonlinearly coupled ordinary differential equations for plasma and neutral density has been often used for the characterization of such oscillations and scaling estimates. We investigate the properties of its continuum analog, the one-dimensional (1-D) system of two nonlinearly coupled equations in partial derivatives (PDE) for plasma and neutral density. This is a more general model, of which the standard 0-D predator-prey model is a special limit case. We show that the 1-D model is stable and does not show any oscillations for the boundary conditions relevant to Hall thruster and the uniform ion velocity. We then propose a reduced 1-D model based on two coupled PDE for plasma and neutral densities that is unstable and exhibit oscillations if the ion velocity profile with the near the anode back-flow (toward the anode) region is used. Comparisons of the reduced model with the predictions of the full model that takes into account the self-consistent plasma response show that the main properties of the breathing mode are well captured. In particular, it is shown that the frequency of the breathing mode oscillations is weakly dependent on the final ion velocity but shows a strong correlation with the width of the ion back-flow region.
PhysicsAPS physics

Einstein-de Haas effect of topological magnons

We predict the existence of the Einstein-de Haas effect in topological magnon insulators. Temperature variation of angular momentum in the topological state shows a sign change behavior, akin to the low temperature thermal Hall conductance response. This manifests itself as a macroscopic mechanical rotation of the material hosting topological magnons. We show that an experimentally observable Einstein-de Haas effect can be measured in the square-octagon, the kagome, and the honeycomb lattices. Albeit, the effect is the strongest in the square-octagon lattice. We treat both the low and the high temperature phases using spin wave and Schwinger boson theory, respectively. We propose an experimental set up to detect our theoretical predictions. We suggest candidate square-octagon materials where our theory can be tested.