Aerospace Electrical De-Icing System Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities
Opportunities in the aerospace electrical de-icing system market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from introduction of de-icing to development of direct infrared heating. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the aerospace electrical de-icing system market is expected to reach $181.8 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.1%. In this market, a wing is expected to remain the largest application, and civil aircraft segment is expected to remain the largest aircraft type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like significant increase in aircraft deliveries.www.lasvegasherald.com