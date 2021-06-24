Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Sri Lanka Pardons Suspected Tamil Tigers Convicted Under Terrorism Law

By AFP News
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sri Lanka's president Thursday pardoned 16 minority Tamils imprisoned for over a decade, as the country faces renewed United Nations pressure over detentions without charge under draconian anti-terrorism laws. The amnesty is a first for people linked to the Tamil Tigers since Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a member of the majority Sinhalese...

www.ibtimes.com
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Namal Rajapaksa
Person
Duminda Silva
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tamil Tigers#Sri Lanka Pardons#Sinhalese#Pta#Buddhist#Un#The Supreme Court#The Defence Ministry#Sjb#Afp#The Human Rights Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
Country
Sri Lanka
News Break
Terrorism
News Break
United Nations
Related
WorldBBC

Duminda Silva: Anger as Sri Lanka frees politician sentenced for murder

The UN and human rights groups have criticised Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's decision to pardon a convicted murderer, warning it undermines the rule of law. Former MP Duminda Silva was sentenced to death along with four others in 2016 for shooting dead a rival politician and three of his supporters in 2011.
Worldsouthasiamonitor.org

UNHRO criticizes Sri Lankan presidential pardon to former MP

The United Nations Human Rights Office has dubbed as “selective” and “arbitrary” the presidential pardon granted to a former Sri Lankan MP convicted to life imprisonment for the murder of a fellow politician. “Presidential pardon of Duminda Silva, a former MP convicted of the murder of a fellow politician, is...
Asiaasumetech.com

Sri Lanka Releases 93 Prisoners, Including 16 LTTE Terror Suspects

Sri Lanka on Thursday released 93 prisoners, including 16 LTTE terror suspects held without charges, after they were pardoned by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The prisoners were released on the presidential pardon on the occasion of Poson Poya, an annual festival celebrated by Sri Lanka’s Buddhist majority to mark the arrival of Buddhism in the country.
Worldsouthasiamonitor.org

Sri Lanka’s counter-terrorism laws perceived as anti-minority, says UN rights chief

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations human rights chief, has expressed concern over the Sri Lankan government’s new measure which she says are “perceived” as targeting the country’s minority Muslim and Tamil population. “In Sri Lanka, I am concerned by further government measures perceived as targeting Muslims, and by the harassment...
Worldcolombotelegraph.com

Sri Lanka’s Steady Sliding Towards A Military Dictatorship

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s compelling necessity to install a military dictator rule is due to many reasons, some of which can be listed as follows: The military mindset of the President is also an underlying factor propelling and influencing his thinking. 1. He has to put an end to the accusations...
Militarydallassun.com

Myanmar military torturing detainees, says US journalist

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Myanmar's military is using torture to extract information from detainees on the whereabouts of senior opposition members and activist leaders, an American journalist recently released from a Yangon prison told CNN. The 44-year-old Nathan Maung was detained for over three months in Myanmar before being...
WorldBirmingham Star

International Torture Day and Balochistan

By Riaz BalochLondon [UK], June 27 (ANI): International Torture Day is in support of victims of torture, where people around the globe express their solidarity and support with the hundreds and thousands of torture victims and their families throughout the world, who are also suffering in trauma. This day was...
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

UN Special Representative condemns Myanmar military

New York [US], June 27 (ANI): United Nations Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten on Friday "strongly condemned" the reports of sexual violence in detention sites by Myanmar military's and urged to cease it with "immediate effect". The patterns of sexual violence perpetrated by the Myanmar military,...
Worldifj.org

Sri Lanka: Media release

Intimidating journalist Sajeeva Wijeweera to disclose sources, a violation of the Right to Information Act and a threat to media freedom – Free Media Movement. The Director of the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital has complained with the Galle Police Headquarters seeking the disclosure of sources related to an article published on rata.lk by its editor Sajeewa Wijeweera. An investigation by the Free Media Movement revealed that the hospital’s Director, Dr Shelton Perera, had made the complaint following an article titled “Doctors who score points after avoiding coronavirus work”. The complaint requested an inquiry to figure out how the letter that was the basis for the article’s information was obtained. The Free Media Movement strongly condemns this action, considering the intimidation of journalists to disclose information sources as a threat to media freedom and a violation of the Right to Information Act.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.
Middle Eastwashingtonnewsday.com

Iran Launches an Attack on a Nuclear Facility Near the Capital

Iran Launches an Attack on a Nuclear Facility Near the Capital. According to state television, Iranian officials repelled an attempted “sabotage attack” on a civilian nuclear site near Tehran. According to Nournews, the unsuccessful attack was aimed at an unidentified structure controlled by Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization in Karaj city,...
Military19fortyfive.com

Why Russia, China, Iran and North Korea Hate the Nimitz-Class Aircraft Carrier

At 1,092 feet, the Nimitz-class supercarriers are more than three times the length of a football field, and with a crew of 3,200 sailors and 2,480 airmen, these are essentially floating cities. The lead ship of the class, USS Nimitz – nicknamed “Old Salt” – was commissioned in May 1975, was named after Admiral Chester Nimitz, who led the U.S. Navy through the Second World War.
Military19fortyfive.com

France Could Start a Nuclear War and Kill Billions in Minutes

The French nuclear arsenal is pretty substantial, with air- and sea-based components. Here is a breakdown of French nuclear capabilities. Unlike the United States or Russia, who maintain a nuclear triad of land-based, submarine-launched, and air-launched missiles, France has a dyad of submarines that can launch nuclear ballistic missiles and a stockpile of air-launched nuclear cruise missiles.
Worldstateofpress.com

Myanmar military targets lawyers defending political prisoners | Military News

As Myanmar’s military struggles to consolidate its control over a country in revolt, it has increasingly targeted a different type of resistance: lawyers defending political prisoners. In the past month, at least five lawyers have been arrested across Myanmar for defending politicians and activists, an escalation of the military’s assault on the judicial system.