Sri Lanka Pardons Suspected Tamil Tigers Convicted Under Terrorism Law

Intimidating journalist Sajeeva Wijeweera to disclose sources, a violation of the Right to Information Act and a threat to media freedom – Free Media Movement. The Director of the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital has complained with the Galle Police Headquarters seeking the disclosure of sources related to an article published on rata.lk by its editor Sajeewa Wijeweera. An investigation by the Free Media Movement revealed that the hospital’s Director, Dr Shelton Perera, had made the complaint following an article titled “Doctors who score points after avoiding coronavirus work”. The complaint requested an inquiry to figure out how the letter that was the basis for the article’s information was obtained. The Free Media Movement strongly condemns this action, considering the intimidation of journalists to disclose information sources as a threat to media freedom and a violation of the Right to Information Act.