Minissha Lamba might not be seen on the silver screen that often, but she remains to rule the hearts of many. The cute actress has given some amazing movies in Bollywood, and we still cherish those. The actress has been grabbing all eyeballs in the past for her divorce with husband Ryan Tham, and recently she revealed that she has found love yet again in her life. But did you know the actress was accused of stealing in the past?