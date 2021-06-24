Cancel
Clashes As Indonesia Jails Hardline Cleric Over Virus Lies

By AFP News
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesian police fired tear gas and water cannon at supporters of a hardline Muslim cleric jailed Thursday for spreading false information about Covid-19 after he held rallies that drew thousands. Rizieq Shihab, 55, was handed a four-year jail term for claiming in a viral video that he was healthy, despite...

www.ibtimes.com
Over a dozen vaccinated doctors dead amid Indonesia COVID surge

More than a dozen fully vaccinated doctors have died of COVID-19 in Indonesia, according to a medical association, as the Southeast Asian country grapples with inoculated medical workers and severe cases in the highly contagious new virus strain . Infections have soared in the country of 270 million people over...
Reuters

Indonesia c.bank says key rate "already low", eyes virus outbreak

Indonesia's benchmark interest rate of 3.50% was already low, central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Monday, while also underlining the central bank's efforts to accelerate bank lending ahead of a policy review this week. "We're continuing to push for interest rate transparency (among banks) because BI's benchmark has gone...
Indonesia hits 2 mln virus cases as crisis deepens

Indonesia passed two million coronavirus cases Monday as infection rates soar and hospitals are flooded with new patients, prompting warnings that the Southeast Asian nation’s health crisis could spiral out of control. The unwanted milestone comes after daily case rates more than doubled in recent weeks and authorities identified the...
WHO warns of COVID surge in Indonesia fed by virus variants

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s president ordered authorities to speed up the country’s vaccination campaign as the World Health Organization warned Thursday of the need to increase social restrictions in the country amid a fresh surge of coronavirus infections caused by worrisome variants. “We need vaccination acceleration in order to achieve...
Over 80 fishermen go missing in Indonesia seas over 6 months

JAKARTA – As many as 83 fishermen have gone missing in Indonesian waters in the six months from December last year, according to the country’s Destructive Fishing Watch (DFW). Its coordinator, Moh Abdi Suhufan, said the disappearances followed 42 accidents, the majority of which involved fishing boats below 10 gross...
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah eases, stocks whacked as virus cases mount

* Indonesia shares track worst day since May 19 * Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy steady * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah hovered near a one-month low and stocks slid 1% on Friday as rising COVID-19 cases continued to erode risk sentiment, while investors across the region further digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish signals this week. The rupiah weakened for the fifth straight session and fell as much as 0.3%, a day after Bank Indonesia (BI) held its benchmark rate at a record low and pledged to ensure the currency remained stable. Jakarta's stock index shed 1.2% and was set to post its first weekly drop in four after Indonesia on Thursday reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since late-January. The rupiah has rallied more than 2% since April but was set to lose more than 1% this week. Analysts believe BI will hold on rates this year, but spiking infections and the Fed's indication of raising rates earlier could heap pressure on the currency. "Going forward, given subdued inflation pressures and the nascent recovery, we expect Bank Indonesia to keep the policy rate unchanged this year," Goldman Sachs analysts said. "However, we view risks around BI policy as skewed in a hawkish direction, particularly if further Fed communications or upside U.S. data surprises cause FX market pressures to intensify." Currencies across the rest of emerging Asia remained mixed, though South Korea's won fell for the fifth consecutive day. The Fed's sudden turn on Wednesday revitalised the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, diminishing the attraction of emerging market currencies for carry trade - whereby investors borrow low-yielding currencies and convert them to buy assets where returns are higher. Morgan Stanley analysts recommended cashing out of long positions in many Asian currencies, including the rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit, and held a bearish view after the Fed readout. "The most important reason why we have been recommending carry trades in Asia was a patient/dovish Fed... Now the conditions have changed materially on the back of a hawkish surprise from the Fed," they said in a note. Riskier currencies, such as those of emerging markets, thrive on U.S. interest rates remaining low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for carry trade. Taiwan's dollar inched 0.1% lower and stock advanced marginally after its central bank on Thursday stood pat on interest rates but hiked the island's growth outlook for the year. Recently high-flying Philippine shares extended losses from the previous day and gave up 0.4%, despite its central bank's assertion on Thursday that it had enough measures to counter any macroeconomic fallout from the Fed's policy shift. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 5.8 basis points at 6.534%. ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include MegaPower Makmur, Mulia Industrindo and Bank IBK Indonesia, all down 7%. ** In the Philippines, top losers are Metropolitan Bank and Trust down 2.9%, Puregold Price Club down 2.1% and JG Summit Holdings down 2.1%. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0337 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.01 -6.31 0.31 6.06 China +0.08 +1.31 -0.38 1.13 India +0.00 -1.37 0.00 12.23 Indonesia -0.24 -2.40 -1.00 0.48 Malaysia -0.05 -2.90 0.12 -3.35 Philippines +0.23 -0.64 -0.22 -3.73 S.Korea -0.09 -4.00 0.21 13.86 Singapore +0.22 -1.39 -0.29 10.04 Taiwan -0.12 +2.47 -0.17 17.85 Thailand +0.16 -4.43 -0.13 11.47 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
TheDailyBeast

Firebrand Indonesian Cleric Gets Four Years in Jail for Lying About COVID Infection

A hardline Islamist cleric has been handed a four-year jail term in Indonesia for spreading false information after lying about his own infection with COVID-19. Rizieq Shihab, leader of the banned Islamic Defender’s Front, assured his followers he was healthy in a YouTube video recorded in a hospital where he was in fact being treated for the virus. Rizieq had already been given an eight-month jail term for ignoring coronavirus restrictions at a series of rallies and at his daughter’s wedding—which was attended by an estimated 10,000 people. Al Jazeera said that prosecutors argued that Rizieq’s false statement had “put the community at risk.” His supporters, thousands of whom clashed with police outside the court in Jakarta, said that the trial was an attempt to silence him.
Indonesia hits record of over 21,000 daily virus infections

Indonesia set a new record for daily coronavirus cases on Sunday with more than 21,000, as hospitals are flooded with patients in Jakarta and other Covid-19 hotspots across Southeast Asia's hardest-hit nation. The figure brings the country's tally for the pandemic to more than 2.1 million coronavirus cases with 57,138...
Over 300 vaccinated health staff contract COVID-19 in Indonesia

More than 300 doctors and other health workers have contracted COVID-19 in one Indonesian district, despite having been fully vaccinated using the jab developed by China’s Sinovac, an official said Thursday. Indonesia has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, with daily cases rising by more than 12,600...
TheDailyBeast

Iran Elects Hardline Cleric Linked to Mass Killings as President

An ultraconservative cleric linked to the mass execution of political prisoners has been elected Iran’s new president. Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s judiciary chief who has been rumored to be a potential successor to the Ayatollah, emerged victorious in a controversial election in which critics say moderate candidates were purged. Turnout was low—48 percent, according to election officials—as many voters saw the election of a hardliner as a foregone conclusion. Raisi, who is under U.S. sanctions, will replace president Hassan Rouhani at a time of heightened tensions with the West and Israel. Human-rights groups have called for Raisi to be investigated for his “crimes against humanity,” including his reported involvement in death panels that executed thousands of political prisoners in the ’80s after the Iran-Iraq war. Iran has never totally acknowledged the mass killings.
Indonesia stocks fall 2% on virus surge, yields hit two-month high

BENGALURU (June 18): Indonesian stocks slid nearly 2% and the rupiah weakened on Friday as surging Covid-19 cases sapped risk appetite and squashed hopes that the central bank's accommodative stance would allow equity markets to recover. South Korea's won fell for the fifth consecutive day in its worst week since...
BoardingArea

Another Former Garuda Indonesia CEO Going To Jail

You Can Now Redeem American AAdvantage Miles To... We've redesigned the OMAAT homepage! If you prefer the old grid format, or just want to see all posts in chronological order, please click here. Garuda Indonesia has long been an airline with lousy management and amazing employees. Here’s the latest example...
Indonesia to begin vaccinating teenagers to curb virus resurgence | Article – NEWPAPER24

Indonesia to begin vaccinating teenagers to curb virus resurgence | Article. Transportation employees put on face masks and shields to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus whereas ready for the AstraZeneca vaccine throughout a mass vaccination marketing campaign for public transport employees on the Kampung Rambutan Bus Terminal in Jakarta, Indonesia on June 10, 2021. (ACHMAD IBRAHIM / AP)
Latin Times

Underage Sisters Found Strung Up From Tree Believed To Be Victims Of Rape, Heinous Killings

Two underage sisters aged, 14 and 16, were found dead hanging from a tree in a village in Kokrajhar district, Assam, India on Friday, June 11, local authorities confirmed. The bodies were reportedly found strung up inside a small forest in Abhayakuti village on Friday night. The remains were immediately cut down and sent to the Kokrajhar Civil Hospital for an autopsy, a senior police officer said.
Report Annapolis

Daughter of Notorious Mexican Cartel Leader Sentenced in Washington DC on Kingpin Related Charges

The daughter of the leader of the Mexican drug trafficking organization known as the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for willfully engaging in financial dealings with Mexican companies that had been identified as specially designated narcotics traffickers by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury (OFAC).
Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Why Russia, China, Iran and North Korea Hate the Nimitz-Class Aircraft Carrier

At 1,092 feet, the Nimitz-class supercarriers are more than three times the length of a football field, and with a crew of 3,200 sailors and 2,480 airmen, these are essentially floating cities. The lead ship of the class, USS Nimitz – nicknamed “Old Salt” – was commissioned in May 1975, was named after Admiral Chester Nimitz, who led the U.S. Navy through the Second World War.