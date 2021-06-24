Cancel
Unique christmas-tree-shaped palladium nanostructures for ascorbic acid oxidation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Nanostructured metal surface has novel physical and chemical properties, which have sparked scientific interest for heterogeneous catalysis, biosensors, and electrocatalysis. The fabrication process can influence the shapes and sizes of metal nanostructures. Among various fabrication processes, the electrochemical deposition technique is widely used for clean metal nanostructures. Applying...

Chemistryarxiv.org

Oxidation of 2D electrenes: structural transition and the formation of half-metallic channels protected by oxide layers

Based on first-principles calculations we performed a systematic study of the structural stability, and the electronic properties of oxidized $A_2B$, electrenes. Initially, we have considered one-side fully oxidized $A_2B$, single layer electrenes (O/$A_2B$), with $A$= Ba, Ca, Sr, Y, and $B$= As, N, P, C. We show that the hexagonal lattice of the pristine host is no longer the ground state structure in the oxidized systems. Our total energy results reveal an exothermic structural transition from hexagonal to tetragonal (h $\rightarrow$ t) geometry, resulting in layered tetragonal structures [($A$O$AB$)$^{\rm t}$]. Phonon spectra calculations show that the ($A$O$AB$)$^{\rm t}$, systems are dynamically stable for $A$= Ba, Ca, Sr, and $B$= N [($A$O$A$N)$^{\rm t}$]. In the sequence, we have examined the surface oxidation of bilayer systems [O/($A_2\text{N})_2$/O], with $A$= Ca, Sr, Ba, where we have also found an exothermic h $\rightarrow$ t transition to a dynamically stable layered tetragonal phase [$(A$O($A$N)$_2$$A$O)$^{\rm t}$]. Further electronic structure calculations of reveal the formation of half-metallic bands spreading through the $A$N layers. These findings indicate that ($A$O$A$N)$^{\rm t}$, and $(A$O($A$N)$_2$$A$O)$^{\rm t}$, are quite interesting platforms for application in spintronics; since the half-metallic channels along the $A$N and $(A\text{N})_2$ layers (core) are protected against the environment conditions by oxidized $A\text{O}$ sheets (cover shells).
Physicsarxiv.org

Transverse magnetic routing of light emission in hybrid plasmonic-semiconductor nanostructures: Towards operation at room temperature

L. Klompmaker, A. N. Poddubny, E. Yalcin, L. V. Litvin, R. Jede, G. Karczewski, S. Chusnutdinow, T. Wojtowicz, D. R. Yakovlev, M. Bayer, I. A. Akimov. We study experimentally and theoretically the temperature dependence of transverse magnetic routing of light emission from hybrid plasmonic-semiconductor quantum well structures where the exciton emission from the quantum well is routed into surface plasmon polaritons propagating along a nearby semiconductor-metal interface. In II-VI and III-V direct band semiconductors the magnitude of routing is governed by the circular polarization of exciton optical transitions, that is induced by a magnetic field. For structures comprising a (Cd,Mn)Te/(Cd,Mg)Te diluted magnetic semiconductor quantum well we observe a strong directionality of the emission up to 15% at low temperature of 20 K and magnetic field of 485 mT due to giant Zeeman splitting of holes mediated via the strong exchange interaction with Mn$^{2+}$ ions. For increasing temperatures towards room-temperature the magnetic susceptibility decreases and the directionality strongly decreases to 4% at T = 45 K. We also propose an alternative design based on a non-magnetic (In,Ga)As/(In,Al)As quantum well structure, suitable for higher temperatures. According to our calculations, such structure can demonstrate emission directionality up to 5% for temperatures below 200 K and moderate magnetic fields of 1 T.
ChemistryPhys.org

Molecule layer aids chemoselective hydrogenation on solid palladium catalysts

Chemical reactions don't always go to plan. Unwanted by-products lead to extra costs and waste resources. Selective catalysts can help, but chemists have to test out large numbers before they find the right fit. Researchers have now investigated, on an atomic level, how to obtain a palladium catalyst for the selective hydrogenation of acrolein. The key appears to be a dense, convertible layer of ligand molecules, report the authors in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
Physicsarxiv.org

Ferromagnetic Cr4PtGa17: A Novel Half-Heusler-Type Compound with a Breathing Pyrochlore Lattice

We describe the crystal structure and elementary magnetic properties of a previously unreported ternary intermetallic compound, Cr4PtGa17, which crystallizes in a rhombohedral unit cell in the noncentrosymmetric space group R3m. The crystal structure is closely related to those of XYZ half-Heusler compounds, where X, Y and Z were reported to be single elements only, most straightforwardly illustrated by writing the formula as (PtGa2)(Cr4Ga14)Ga (X=PtGa2, Y = Cr4Ga14, Z = Ga). The magnetic Cr occupies a breathing pyrochlore lattice. Ferromagnetic ordering is found below TC ~61 K, by both neutron diffraction and magnetometer studies, with a small, saturated moment of ~0.25 muB/Cr observed at 2 K, making Cr4PtGa17 the first ferromagnetically ordered material with a breathing pyrochlore lattice. A magnetoresistance of ~140% was observed at 2 K. DFT calculations suggest that the material has a nearly-half-metallic electronic structure. The new material, Cr4PtGa17, the first realization in possessing both half-Heusler-type structure and breathing pyrochlore lattice, might pave a new way to achieve novel types of half-Heusler compounds with breathing pyrochlore lattice.
Chemistrydweb.news

An artificial leaf made from semiconducting polymers

EPFL scientists are generating oxygen from sunlight, water and semiconducting polymers. They present a promising way towards economical and scalable solar fuel production. Natural photosynthesis evolved to covert water and sunlight into oxygen (O2) and stored chemical energy. In plants this process is not very efficient, however the possibility to convert sunlight into chemical fuel in an economical and globally scalable manner is a very attractive method for reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. As such, scientists have been searching for routes toward efficient and inexpensive mimics of natural photosynthesis for decades. It turns out that the O2 production step is quite tricky and remains a major challenge toward artificial photosynthesis.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Superconductivity in an extreme strange metal

Some of the highest-transition-temperature superconductors across various materials classes exhibit linear-in-temperature 'strange metal' or 'Planckian' electrical resistivities in their normal state. It is thus believed by many that this behavior holds the key to unlock the secrets of high-temperature superconductivity. However, these materials typically display complex phase diagrams governed by various competing energy scales, making an unambiguous identification of the physics at play difficult. Here we use electrical resistivity measurements into the micro-Kelvin regime to discover superconductivity condensing out of an extreme strange metal state - with linear resistivity over 3.5 orders of magnitude in temperature. We propose that the Cooper pairing is mediated by fermionic modes associated with a recently evidenced dynamical charge localization-delocalization transition, a mechanism that may well be pertinent also in other strange metal superconductors.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Geometric magnetism and new enantio-sensitive observables in photoionization of chiral molecules

Chiral molecules are instrumental for molecular recognition in living organisms. Distinguishing between two opposite enantiomers, the mirror twins of the same chiral molecule, is both vital and challenging. Photoelectron circular dichroism (PECD), an extremely sensitive probe of molecular chirality, outperforms standard optical methods by many orders of magnitude. The net photoelectron current generated via photoionization of randomly oriented chiral molecules by circularly polarized light, the key enantio-sensitive observable in PECD, is directed oppositely in the opposite enantiomers. Here we show that the physical origin of PECD in chiral molecules is linked to the concept of geometric magnetism, which enables a broad class of phenomena in condensed matter systems including the anomalous electron velocity, the Hall effect, and related topological phenomena. Following this link, we uncover the presence of a chiral geometric magnetic field in molecular photoionization and formulate fundamental principles that allow one to predict new enantio-sensitive observables associated with this field. Crucially, the emergence of these new observables is associated with ultrafast excitation of chiral electronic or vibronic currents prior to ionization and can be viewed as their unique signature. We illustrate our concept by introducing and quantifying a new effect: enantio-sensitive orientation of chiral molecules via photoionization. We name it "molecular orientation circular (or chiral) dichroism," MOCD. It opens new routes to both enantio-separation and imaging of chiral dynamics on ultrafast time scales. Our work ponders connections between the two geometrical properties, chirality and topology, and shows that geometrical fields generated by electrons provide the bridge between the two.
Chemistryarxiv.org

The spatial structure of magnetic polarons in strongly interacting antiferromagnets

The properties of mobile impurities in quantum magnets are fundamental for our understanding of strongly correlated materials and may play a key role in the physics of high-temperature superconductivity. Hereby, the motion of hole-like defects through an antiferromagnet has been of particular importance. It creates magnetic frustrations that lead to the formation of a quasiparticle, whose complex structure continues to pose substantial challenges to theory and numerical simulations. In this article, we develop a non-perturbative theoretical approach to describe the microscopic properties of such magnetic polarons. Based on the self-consistent Born approximation, which is provenly accurate in the strong-coupling regime, we obtain a complete description of the polaron wave function by solving a set of Dyson-like equations that permit to compute relevant spin-hole correlation functions. We apply this new method to analyze the spatial structure of magnetic polarons in the strongly interacting regime and find qualitative differences from predictions of previously applied truncation schemes. Our calculations reveal a remarkably high spatial symmetry of the polaronic magnetization cloud and a surprising misalignment between its orientation and the polaron crystal momentum. The developed framework opens up a new approach to the microscopic properties of doped quantum magnets and will enable detailed analyses of ongoing experiments based on cold-atom quantum simulations of the Fermi-Hubbard model.
ChemistryPhys.org

Nanostructured siloxane-based materials for novel plastics and microelectronics

The self-organization of molecular components into hierarchically ordered nanostructures is an essential part for the development of new materials in emerging nanotechnologies and sustainable plastics. Brigitte Lamers investigated the complex interplay between molecular driving forces for bulk assembly to find structure-property relationships in the area that merges block copolymers and liquid crystals. She defended her Ph.D. on June 23rd.
ChemistryAzom.com

New Technology for Producing Unique Heat-Resistant Aluminum Alloy

A new technology has been developed by researchers from the National University of Science and Technology “MISIS” (NUST MISIS) for creating a special heat-resistant aluminum alloy with enhanced durability. This was achieved in partnership with their collaborators from the Siberian Federal University and the Research and Production Centre of Magnetic...
Sciencearxiv.org

Effect of plasmonic Aluminum nanoparticles shapes on optical absorption enhancement in silicon thin-film solar cells

Scattering from metal nanoparticles near their localized plasmon resonance; especially, the resonances of noble metals which are mostly in the visible or infrared part of the electromagnetic spectrum; is a way of improving light absorption in thin-film solar cells. The surface plasmon resonance can be affected by different factors such as the type, size, shape, and dielectric properties of the surrounding medium. Here we investigate, using the Finite Difference Time Domain (FDTD) method, how different shapes of aluminum nanoparticles affect absorption enhancement in silicon thin-film solar cells. Our results show that using these particles more than 30% conversion efficiency for plasmonic solar cells can be achieved compared to a cell without particles. We have also found that although the spherical particles have the highest absorption peak, optimization of some parameters such as the height of the cylinder or disk-shaped particles and their distance from the substrate can increase the absorption. The results can provide more information and insight to understand and optimize plasmonic particles for solar cell applications.
ChemistryAzom.com

Unique, Stable Molecule Acquires Promising Magnetic Properties

Researchers from Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) and their collaborators have recently produced a special molecule of verdazyl-nitronyl nitroxide triradical. Only a handful of researchers across the world have succeeded in obtaining molecules that have similar properties. The new molecule can withstand high temperatures and yet remains stable. It also acquires...
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Squeeze the shock out: What different phases of piezoelectric materials tell us

(Nanowerk News) In a new study, researchers from the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology in Korea have investigated the transformation dynamics induced by an electric field in mixed-phase lanthanum-doped bismuth ferrite (BLFO) epitaxial thin films. They observed a connection between the presence of S/Stilt phases in BLFO film and their high piezoelectricity. These findings can help us design faster and more efficient piezoelectric materials.
ChemistryAzom.com

Study Opens the Door to Exploring New Force Regimes in Polymers

At the Tokyo Institute of Technology, researchers have developed polymers infused with a stress-sensitive molecular unit that react to external forces by turning on their fluorescence. The team has shown that the fluorescence depends on the magnitude of the force and demonstrated that it is feasible to detect both reversible...
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Synthesized with laser light

(Nanowerk News) Using intense pulses of laser light, members of the attoworld team at the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics and the Ludwig-Maximilian University have synthesized trihydrogen ions from water molecules adsorbed onto nanoparticles (Nature Communications, "Anomalous formation of trihydrogen cations from water on nanoparticles"). The research group Field-Resolved...
Chemistrynanowerk.com

A template for fast synthesis of nanographenes

(Nanowerk News) A group of researchers at Nagoya University, Japan, have developed a new method for quickly and efficiently synthesizing nanographenes, a type of nanocarbon with great potential as a next generation material (Nature Communications, "Diversity-oriented synthesis of nanographenes enabled by dearomative annulative π-extension"). Nanographenes are the part structures of...
ChemistryPhysics World

Topological insulators get a layered twist

Researchers at East China Normal University in Shanghai have found the first evidence for electronic band gap closing in a family of layered materials known as three-dimensional topological insulators. The researchers obtained this result thanks to a molecular beam epitaxy technique that allowed them to orient the material’s layers as they grew. The work could aid the development of more energy-efficient electronic devices made from these materials and might also open a new route to search for possible exotic states in these systems.
Sciencearxiv.org

Nanostructured Plasmonic Metal Surfaces as Optical Components for Infrared Imaging and Sensing

Thermal imaging and sensing technologies offer critical information about our thermally radiant world, and in recent years, have seen dramatic increases in usage for a range of applications. However, the cost and technical finesse of manufacturing infrared optical components remain a major barrier towards the democratization of these technologies. In this report, we present a solution processed plasmonic reflective filter or PRF as a scalable and inexpensive thermal infrared optic. The PRF selectively absorbs sunlight and specularly reflects thermal infrared TIR wavelengths with performance comparable to state-of-the-art TIR optics made of materials like Germanium. Unlike traditional infrared optical components, however, the PRF can be conveniently fabricated using inexpensive materials and a dip and dry chemical synthesis technique, and crucially, has manufacturing costs that are orders of magnitude lower. We experimentally demonstrate the core optical functionality of the PRF, as well as its integration into infrared imaging and sensing systems without compromising their thermographic or radiometric capabilities. From a practical standpoint, the inexpensive and convenient fabricability of the PRF represent a significant advance towards making the benefits of thermal imaging and sensing systems more affordable and accessible. Scientifically, our work demonstrates a previously unexplored optical functionality and a new direction for versatile chemical synthesis in designing optical components.
Physicsarxiv.org

Nondegenerate bright solitons in coupled nonlinear Schrödinger systems: Recent developments on optical vector solitons

Nonlinear dynamics of an optical pulse or a beam continue to be one of the active areas of research in the field of optical solitons. Especially, in multi-mode fibers or fiber arrays and photorefractive materials, the vector solitons display rich nonlinear phenomena. Due to their fascinating and intriguing novel properties, the theory of optical vector solitons has been developed considerably both from theoretical and experimental points of view leading to soliton based promising potential applications. In the recent past, many types of vector solitons have been identified both in the integrable and non-integrable coupled nonlinear Schrödinger (CNLS) equations framework. In this article, we review some of the recent progress in understanding the dynamics of the so called nondegenerate vector bright solitons in nonlinear optics, where the fundamental soliton can have more than one propagation constant. We address this theme by considering the integrable two CNLS family of equations, namely Manakov system, mixed 2-CNLS system, coherently CNLS system, generalized CNLS system and two-component long-wave short-wave resonance interaction (LSRI) system. In these models, we discuss the existence of nondegenerate vector solitons and their associated novel multi-hump geometrical profile nature by deriving their analytical forms through the Hirota bilinear method. Then we reveal the novel collision properties of the nondegenerate solitons in the Manakov system as an example. The asymptotic analysis shows that the nondegenerate solitons, in general, undergo three types of elastic collisions without any energy redistribution among the modes. Further, we show that the energy sharing collision exhibiting vector solitons arises as a special case of the newly reported nondegenerate vector solitons. Finally, we point out the possible further developments in this subject and potential applications.
ChemistryPhys.org

Research finds 'fool's gold' not so foolish after all

Curtin University research has found tiny amounts of gold can be trapped inside pyrite, commonly known as "fool's gold," which would make it much more valuable than its name suggests. This study, published in the journal Geology in collaboration with the University of Western Australia and the China University of...