Museum to open for season Friday

An exhibition that was presented virtually in 2020 because the Jamestown Museum was closed during the pandemic is ready for its live debut. “The Art of Jamestown,” curated by local printmaker Peter Marcus, opens Friday at 92 Narragansett Ave. With roughly 100 artworks spanning more than 150 years, the gallery features professional painters and amateur artists who found inspiration from the local landscape. That includes a 1963 painting by Francis X. West depicting the East Ferry waterfront at the turn of the century and a portrayal of the Jamestown Windmill painted by Rear Adm. Charles H. Davis II in 1917. Other subjects in the collection include ferryboats, farmhouses, salt marshes, lighthouses, sunsets and sheep.