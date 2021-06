Costco is like a magical wonderland full of all kinds of delicious foods, products, electronics, and so much more. And yet, while this wholesale store is great for snagging good deals, it can be hard to identify a few healthy foods to help you lose weight. Especially when the shelves are overflowing with options! That's why we consulted registered dietitians to help you choose a few Costco foods to help you lose weight the next time you shop for groceries.