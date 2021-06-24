Cancel
Florida State

Highly Contagious Delta Variant Could Be Dominant Coronavirus Strain In Florida Soon

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaid one health official: “Now that it has a foothold in Florida, it's just a matter of time before it becomes dominant. So it’s very concerning.”. The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus now makes up 10% of all new cases in Florida, an official who is tracking the spread of the virus said on Wednesday.

Public Healthfox13news.com

Delta variant to become dominant COVID strain, experts say

Things may be feeling more normal in the community, but the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, especially in the Sunshine State. Florida leads the nation for new daily cases of COVID-19 and Bay Area hospitals say the patients landing in their beds tend to be younger and unvaccinated.
Public Healthlapost.us

CDC labels highly transmissible delta strain a ‘variant of concern’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is labeling the highly transmissible delta strain of the coronavirus a “variant of concern” amid growing concerns about the strain fueling outbreaks among unvaccinated people in the United States. The delta variant, first identified in India, is believed to be about 60...
Medical Scienceinvestorwelcome.com

Scientists Announce Development of Universal Vaccine to Fight Covid-19 Variants

Scientists at the University of North Carolina’s Gillings School of Global Public Health have brought good news in the wake of mounting concerns about the Delta and Delta Plus coronavirus strains. They announced that they have created a hybrid vaccination, nicknamed the ‘super vaccine,’ that should protect against future coronavirus variant infections.
Public HealthKARE

FDA adds warning to COVID vaccine fact sheets about rare heart inflammation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday it was adding a warning to patient and provider fact sheets about possible inflammation of the heart or in tissue surrounding the heart after getting the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The revised guidance following reports of the rare side effect of chest pain and heart inflammation appearing in young adults and teens.
Atlanta, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

As mask-wearing declines, RSV infections increase

ATLANTA — Doctors in Georgia and other Southern states have seen since April an unusual surge of a common respiratory virus that affects children and older adults. The spike in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at this time of year is linked, at least in part, to children and others no longer widely wearing masks or social distancing to prevent COVID-19 infection, experts say.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
EconomyFXStreet.com

What's happening to unemployment in States that cancelled Federal benefits early?

Let's explore the claim that Republican states ending benefits early has improved unemployment rates. The WSJ reports Americans Are Leaving Unemployment Rolls More Quickly in States Cutting Off Benefits. The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended...
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California added five more states, including Florida, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community, the state attorney general announced Monday. Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and...
Industryallaboutfeed.net

From leaky gut to healthy gut in cows under heat stress

Heat stress has the potential to compromise immunity and intestinal integrity, inducing leaky gut syndrome in many species, including humans. The condition is associated with systemic inflammation and endotoxemia, due to the impairment of the intestinal barrier and LPS (Lipopolysaccharides) translocation. The gastrointestinal tract (GIT) is most affected by heat...
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

Obese people with COVID-19 face greater issues, Clinic study shows

A recent Cleveland Clinic study shows survivors of COVID-19 with moderate or severe obesity potentially have a greater risk of enduring long-term consequences of the disease, compared with patients who don’t have obesity. The study was reported in the journal of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism. Multiple studies have found obesity...
Eugene, ORPosted by
Julia Hubbel, Walkabout Saga, Horizon Huntress

Triple Digits? No. Please Don't Jump in That Mountain Stream. Here's Why.

While it might be incredibly tempting to hurl yourself into a cool stream, lake or other mountain water source in the Pacific Northwest, please don't. If you're new to the high country, you may not realize that just because the air is hot, the water often is just as cold as it always is, which can mean shocking temperatures. We're struggleing to cope with the massive heat dome which is baking the area, and that means the likelihood of drowning may go up when folks leap or fall into what they think is going to be nicely-warmed water. It isn't.