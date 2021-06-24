Cancel
Thrombectomy Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 2,101.29 Mn With CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027 By Penumbra, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V., Teleflex Incorporated

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

According to The Insight Partners market research titled 'Thrombectomy Devices to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application, and End User.' The global Thrombectomy Devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,101.29 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,282.07 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global Thrombectomy Devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

