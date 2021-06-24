Artificial Joints Market is expected to reach US$ 28,614.88 Mn With CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027 by Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Exactech, Inc., JRI Orthopaedics Limited
According to The Insight Partners market research study of "Artificial Joints Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Material, Application, and End User," the global artificial joint market is expected to reach US$ 28,614.88 million in 2027 from US$ 18,356.80 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth.www.lasvegasherald.com