When you need to delete records based on a single value in Microsoft Excel, use this Visual Basic procedure. It can make your life a lot easier. The article How to use VBA to insert multiple columns in an Excel sheet reviews a VBA procedure that inserts multiple columns (and rows). It's super easy and this VBA procedure in this article is similar, but more complex. In this article, we'll review a VBA procedure that deletes rows in a selected range where a value in that range matches an input value supplied by you. The number of lines in the procedure looks a tad overwhelming, but it contains several comment lines for documentation purposes.