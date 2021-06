Combining Proxychains with Nmap is a widely used technique to avoid being traced. For example, usually, there is only a proxy between us and the destination when we implement a VPN. This is ok if the VPN is configured properly, but in some cases, there are bugs or security holes that may expose our traffic to our ISP or anyone monitoring the network traffic. An example of this scenario would be a DNS leak in which, despite using a VPN, all DNS requests are sent to ISP-defined DNS. Implementing Proxychains can prevent this type of bug and increase anonymity and privacy through additional proxies.