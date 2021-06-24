Robot End-Effector Market Recent Technologies with 15.6% of CAGR by 2028 - ABB, ATI Industrial Automation, DESTACO

Economic downturn, weak demand from the global automotive and electronics industries, and the shock of the pandemic all combined to trip up the industrial robots market in 2019—but it only stumbled. Factors such as staff shortages, social distancing, and the ever-pressing need for efficiency and speed mean that now more than ever, industries across the globe recognise the value of robotics. We believe the next few years will see the sector recover its footing and thrive.