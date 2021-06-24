Gas Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities
Opportunities in the gas market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the gas market is expected to reach $148.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.9%. In this market, industrial gas is expected to remain the largest gas type, and manufacturing segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing population and rapid industrialization in China, Korea, Japan, and India.www.lasvegasherald.com