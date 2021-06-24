Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Invitation to the Nano4Youth webinar

nanowerk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) You are cordially invited to attend the free Nano4Youth webinar 2021 scheduled to be held virtually using Zoom platform on the 28th June 2021, from 12:00-15:30 (SAST). Theme: Harnessing Nanotechnology for Sustainable Development in Health: Young Nanoscientist’s perspective. Nano4Youth webinar program. (click on image to enlarge) Nanotechnology is...

www.nanowerk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webinar#Nanotechnology#Nano4youth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
Related
Stockbridge, MIstockbridgecommunitynews.com

5 Healthy Towns invites community to OneBigConnection.org webinar

The 5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) and its partners are offering a 30-minute webinar to learn more about OneBigConnection.org (OBC) and how area residents and community organizations can take advantage of what OBC has to offer. The site is adding events that meet the platform’s mission, providing the community with another avenue for information. New resources are added weekly.
Environmentlimarotary.com

WASH Webinar

See the results of nearly four years of research in water, sanitation and hygiene in the WASH Webinar on June 29 at 8:00am. Join Sustainable WASH Systems Learning Partnership (SWS) practitioners for an overview of results and insights on its nearly four years of intensive research on the use of collective action and collaborative systems approaches in water, sanitation, and hygiene and for a robust discussion of its findings.
Yolo County, CADavis Enterprise

Fall-prevention webinar series announced

A free two-day webinar series on how to prevent falls in the senior community is planned from 1 to 2: 30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, June 28 and 29. Participants will learn about fall risk factors, ways to mitigate risk and changes to a home that can help reduce falls.
Societynetwerk24.com

Youth invited to exhibition

Youth from Elsies River and surrounding areas are invited to an entrepreneurial exhibition tomorrow (17 June) at the Shawco Hall in Halt Road, Elsies River. The exhibition is organised by the non-profit organisation Equilibrium Centre which was established in order to address social, crime and moral issues that restrict development.
Healthphennd.org

Webinar: Digital Health – Jun 23

Our health-care system is changing the way it does business. From the accelerated growth of telehealth, to the advent of digital therapeutics and diagnostics, to digitized data infrastructure, digital health is here to stay. Challenges like cybersecurity threats, privacy concerns and reaching those with limited Internet capability are also part of the territory.
EconomyPLOS Blogs Network

Upcoming Webinar: June 28th, 2021

Monday June 28th 2:00pm ET – Office Hours for PLOS/CRL/NERL unlimited publishing offer: Session 2. Please join PLOS’ Partnerships team for an office hours session regarding all-titles offer for CRL/NERL members. This session will serve as an “office hour” for interested institutions to come and ask questions that they may...
Lansing, MIMining Journal

Webinars to focus on invasives

LANSING — Are you concerned about invasive species in Michigan? Wondering what is being done or what you can do to protect your property and the outdoor places you love? Two upcoming NotMISpecies webinars have answers and information you can use. The hourlong, monthly series hosts experts with hands-on experience...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Weekly SBDC webinar will focus on hiring

Assistant Kern County Administrative Officer Teresa Hitchcock will join a webinar presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday to talk about hiring employees in the county and resources available to employers amid challenging conditions in the local job market. Hitchcock, local manager of America's Job Center and Employer's Training Resource,...
Small Businessvermontbiz.com

Economic Bridge Program webinar Thursday

The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. June 17 about the Economic Bridge Program. The Bridge Program provides priority funding to businesses that have not received prior state or federal financial assistance. To the extent that funds remain available, the program is also intended to provide funding to businesses that have suffered a tax loss even after receiving State or Federal aid.
Mental Healthdrbicuspid.com

Oral-systemic health webinar scheduled

The webinar will focus on the link between periodontal disease and brain conditions, including Alzheimer's disease. It will be held on June 25 at 9 a.m. Pacific time, and attendees can earn 1.5 continuing education credits.
Jobsaskearn.org

Summer Workplace Inclusion Webinar Series

Announcing EARN’s Summer Workplace Inclusion Webinar Series!. July marks the 31st anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). In celebration, EARN and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP) are hosting a three-part Summer Workplace Inclusion Webinar Series. The webinars in this...
Career Development & Advicepaproviders.org

Reminder: Maximizing Employer Engagement Webinar

It’s always worth celebrating when someone is placed in the right job, but the depth of the employer relationship doesn’t need to stop there! True engagement with business partners can take advocacy and experience and turn it into real social change. Learn how to find mutual mission matches with businesses in your community and how it can lead to deeper levels of support for you and for their businesses as well.
Women's Healthacl.gov

Webinar: Men and Aging with Paralysis

Register for the webinar. The National Paralysis Resource Center is hosting a webinar entitled “Men and Aging with Paralysis" to provide an in-depth exploration of the impacts of the aging process and an understanding that men living with paralysis are not alone in facing the changes associated with growing older.
Petspctonline.com

Insects Limited to Host Fumigation Webinar

What: An Overview of Fumigation Webinar, hosted by Insects Limited. When: June 23 at noon (EST) Description: Join FSS's Jeff Waggoner on Wednesday as he discuss the basics of fumigation and fumigants, including innovative ways you can leverage fumigation and incorporate it into your preventative approach to IPM. Some of...
Educationlabmanager.com

Webinars: Disaster Planning and Recovery

Join Lab Manager and our panel of experts as we discuss the tools managers need in order to safeguard their staff, their science, and themselves. Advance preparation, training, and education is of vital importance for those who manage a lab. Lab managers may be faced with split-second decisions concerning a wide range of potentially dangerous situations, and it is important that managers have the tools they need in order to safeguard their staff, their science, and themselves. This webinar will begin with an overview of worst-case scenarios to illustrate just how bad a disaster can be for a laboratory. Next, 13 key points to consider when writing a disaster preparedness plan for a laboratory will be discussed. With these 13 practical points, attendees will walk away from this webinar with all the information they need to write their own disaster preparedness plans and to protect their labs, samples, animals, and data should a disaster strike. Finally, lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis that will now become permanent parts of any good, laboratory disaster plan will be discussed.
IndustryEurekAlert

DOE, Kavli announce 'Communicating the future: engaging the public in basic science'

Washington, DC, June 28, 2021. For immediate release. To advance effective public communication of basic science, the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science and The Kavli Foundation's Science Public Engagement Partnership (SciPEP) will host a virtual conference on why and how scientists and science communicators connect with the broader public around discovery science. Attendance for Communicating the Future: Engaging the Public in Basic Science is free of charge to interested basic scientists, communications scholars, and science communicators.
Virtual Eventsjotform.com

Webinar: Announcing JotForm Prefill

Question fatigue — we’ve all been there. You’re buying something from your favorite company or registering for next semester’s courses or doing an annual emergency contact list update for work, and there are just so many questions. And they’re all required? Forget it. You don’t really need that jacket, do you?
Fairbanks, AKuaf.edu

Webinar: Phishing at University of Alaska

The UA Security Matters team will present a Zoom webinar, “Phishing at University of Alaska,” at noon on Tuesday, June 15. This webinar offers an overview of recent phishing attacks against the university, the motivation of the attackers and execution of the scams that result, and tips to protect yourself both at work and at home.
Sonoma County, CASonoma Index Tribune

Bilingual webinar on drought resilience

The University of California will be holding a North Bay Drought Webinar on Drought Resilience from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 29. The webinar, to be presented simultaneously in both English and Spanish, will explore long-term solutions that can increase resiliency in the face of future drought. The...
Computer ScienceEurekAlert

Mason researchers designing tools to counter disinformation

Hemant Purohit, Assistant Professor, Information Sciences and Technology, Huzefa Rangwala, Professor, Computer Science, and Antonios Anastasopoulos, Assistant Professor, Computer Science, are working to answer the question: How can an interactive and predictive tool be designed to empower local government agencies for proactive counter narrative communication to limit the spread of disinformation narratives by detecting early indicators of malice that lead to policy-failure events?