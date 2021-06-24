Cancel
Science

Unipolar barrier photodetectors based on van der Waals heterostructures

nanowerk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk Spotlight) Photodetectors with blackbody response show significant applications in remote sensing and infrared imaging. However, up to now, few works have demonstrated excellent response to blackbody radiation (weak irregular radiation from a real object), which is essential to reliably evaluate their potential in practical detections. Among most key parameters,...

www.nanowerk.com
Chemistryarxiv.org

Ultrawide Frequency Tuning of Atomic Layer van der Waals Heterostructure Electromechanical Resonators

We report on the experimental demonstration of atomically thin molybdenum disulfide (MoS2)-graphene van der Waals (vdW) heterostructure nanoelectromechanical resonators with ultrawide frequency tuning. With direct electrostatic gate tuning, these vdW resonators exhibit exceptional tunability, in general, {\Delta}f/f0 >200%, for continuously tuning the same device and the same mode (e.g., from ~23 to ~107MHz), up to {\Delta}f/f0 = 370%, the largest fractional tuning range in such resonators to date. This remarkable electromechanical resonance tuning is investigated by two different analytical models and finite element simulations. Further, we carefully perform clear control experiments and simulations to elucidate the difference in frequency tuning between heterostructure and single-material resonators. At a given initial strain level, the tuning range depends on the two-dimensional (2D) Young's moduli of the constitutive crystals; devices built on materials with lower 2D moduli show wider tuning ranges. This study exemplifies that vdW heterostructure resonators can retain unconventionally broad, continuous tuning, which is promising for voltage-controlled, tunable nanosystems.
ChemistryNature.com

Two-dimensional ferroelasticity in van der Waals β’-InSe

Two-dimensional (2D) materials exhibit remarkable mechanical properties, enabling their applications as flexible and stretchable ultrathin devices. As the origin of several extraordinary mechanical behaviors, ferroelasticity has also been predicted theoretically in 2D materials, but so far lacks experimental validation and investigation. Here, we present the experimental demonstration of 2D ferroelasticity in both exfoliated and chemical-vapor-deposited β’-In2Se3 down to few-layer thickness. We identify quantitatively 2D spontaneous strain originating from in-plane antiferroelectric distortion, using both atomic-resolution electron microscopy and in situ X-ray diffraction. The symmetry-equivalent strain orientations give rise to three domain variants separated by 60° and 120° domain walls (DWs). Mechanical switching between these ferroelastic domains is achieved under ≤0.5% external strain, demonstrating the feasibility to tailor the antiferroelectric polar structure as well as DW patterns through mechanical stimuli. The detailed domain switching mechanism through both DW propagation and domain nucleation is unraveled, and the effects of 3D stacking on such 2D ferroelasticity are also discussed. The observed 2D ferroelasticity here should be widely available in 2D materials with anisotropic lattice distortion, including the 1T’ transition metal dichalcogenides with Peierls distortion and 2D ferroelectrics such as the SnTe family, rendering tantalizing potential to tune 2D functionalities through strain or DW engineering.
ChemistryNature.com

Straintronics with van der Waals materials

With the outstanding mechanical properties, van der Waals (vdW) materials have attracted extensive attention in the research of straintronics in the past decade. In this perspective, we first review the recent progresses of the straintronics with vdW materials based on three different lattice deformation modes, i.e., in-plane strain, out-of-plane strain, and heterostrain. Then we discuss the current technique challenges in this field, and finally provide our perspectives on future research directions for both fundamental physics and electronic applications.
PhysicsNature.com

Crystal phases of charged interlayer excitons in van der Waals heterostructures

Throughout the years, strongly correlated coherent states of excitons have been the subject of intense theoretical and experimental studies. This topic has recently boomed due to new emerging quantum materials such as van der Waals (vdW) bound atomically thin layers of transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs). We analyze the collective properties of charged interlayer excitons observed recently in bilayer TMD heterostructures. We predict strongly correlated phases—crystal and Wigner crystal—that can be selectively realized with TMD bilayers of properly chosen electron-hole effective masses by just varying their interlayer separation distance. Our results can be used for nonlinear coherent control, charge transport and spinoptronics application development with quantum vdW heterostuctures.
Physicsarxiv.org

Large-scale epitaxy of two-dimensional van der Waals room-temperature ferromagnet Fe5GeTe2

Mário Ribeiro, Giulio Gentile, Alain Marty, Djordje Dosenovic, Hanako Okuno, Céline Vergnaud, Jean-François Jacquot, Denis Jalabert, Danilo Longo, Philippe Ohresser, Ali Hallal, Mairbek Chshiev, Olivier Boulle, Frédéric Bonell, Matthieu Jamet. In recent years, two-dimensional van der Waals materials have emerged as an important platform for the observation of long-range ferromagnetic...
PhysicsScience Now

Interfacial ferroelectricity by van der Waals sliding

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abd3230 and abe8177, this issue p. 1458 and p. 1462; see also abi7296, p. 1389. Despite their partial ionic nature, many-layered diatomic crystals avoid internal electric polarization by forming a centrosymmetric lattice at their optimal van der Waals stacking. Here, we report a stable ferroelectric order emerging at the interface between two naturally grown flakes of hexagonal boron nitride, which are stacked together in a metastable non-centrosymmetric parallel orientation. We observe alternating domains of inverted normal polarization, caused by a lateral shift of one lattice site between the domains. Reversible polarization switching coupled to lateral sliding is achieved by scanning a biased tip above the surface. Our calculations trace the origin of the phenomenon to a subtle interplay between charge redistribution and ionic displacement and provide intuitive insights to explore the interfacial polarization and its distinctive “slidetronics” switching mechanism.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Transforming a van-der-Waals ferromagnet for future spintronics

(Nanowerk News) A RMIT-led international collaboration published in Nano Letters ("Gate-controlled magnetic phase transition in a van der Waals magnet Fe5GeTe2") has achieved record-high electron doping in a layered ferromagnet, causing magnetic phase transition with significant promise for future electronics. Control of magnetism (or spin directions) by electric voltage is...
Chemistryarxiv.org

The spatial structure of magnetic polarons in strongly interacting antiferromagnets

The properties of mobile impurities in quantum magnets are fundamental for our understanding of strongly correlated materials and may play a key role in the physics of high-temperature superconductivity. Hereby, the motion of hole-like defects through an antiferromagnet has been of particular importance. It creates magnetic frustrations that lead to the formation of a quasiparticle, whose complex structure continues to pose substantial challenges to theory and numerical simulations. In this article, we develop a non-perturbative theoretical approach to describe the microscopic properties of such magnetic polarons. Based on the self-consistent Born approximation, which is provenly accurate in the strong-coupling regime, we obtain a complete description of the polaron wave function by solving a set of Dyson-like equations that permit to compute relevant spin-hole correlation functions. We apply this new method to analyze the spatial structure of magnetic polarons in the strongly interacting regime and find qualitative differences from predictions of previously applied truncation schemes. Our calculations reveal a remarkably high spatial symmetry of the polaronic magnetization cloud and a surprising misalignment between its orientation and the polaron crystal momentum. The developed framework opens up a new approach to the microscopic properties of doped quantum magnets and will enable detailed analyses of ongoing experiments based on cold-atom quantum simulations of the Fermi-Hubbard model.
PhysicsAPS physics

Valley current generation using biased bilayer graphene dots

Intrinsic and extrinsic valley Hall effects are predicted to emerge in graphene systems with uniform or spatially varying mass terms. Extrinsic mechanisms, mediated by the valley-dependent scattering of electrons at the Fermi surface, can be directly linked to quantum transport simulations. This is a promising route toward more complete experimental investigation of valleytronic phenomena in graphene, but a major obstacle is the difficulty in applying the sublattice-dependent potentials required. Here we show that strongly valley-dependent scattering also emerges from bilayer graphene quantum dots, where the gap size can be easily modulated using the interlayer potentials in dual-gated devices. Robust valley-dependent scattering and concomitant valley currents are observed for a range of systems, and we investigate the role of dot size, mass strength, and additional potential terms. Finally, we note that a strong valley splitting of electronic current also emerges when a biased bilayer dot is embedded in a single layer of graphene, but that the effect is less robust than for a bilayer host. Our findings suggest that bilayer graphene devices with custom mass profiles provide an excellent platform for future valleytronic exploration of two-dimensional materials.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Misfit strain effect on the thermal expansion coefficient of graphene/MoS$_2$ van der Waals heterostructures

Van der Waals heterostructures such as graphene/MoS$_2$ are promising candidates for plenty of optical or electronic applications, owing to advanced properties inherited from the constitutional atomic layers. Thermal expansion is an important phenomenon to be considered for the thermal stability of the van der Waals heterstructure as temperature commonly rises during the operation of nano devices. In the present work, the thermal expansion coefficient for the graphene/MoS$_2$ heterostructure is investigated by molecular dynamics simulations, and the effect from the unavoidable misfit strain on the thermal expansion coefficient is revealed. The misfit strain can tune the thermal expansion coefficient by a factor of six, and this effect is quite robust in sense that it is not sensitive to the size or direction of the heterostructure. An analytic formula is derived to directly relate the thermal expansion coefficient to the misfit strain of the heterostructure, which qualitatively agrees with the numerical results although the analytic formula underestimates the misfit strain effect. Further analysis discloses that the misfit strain can efficiently engineer the thermal induced ripples, which serves as the key mechanism for the misfit strain effect on the thermal expansion coefficient. These findings provide valuable information for the thermal stability of van der Waals heterostructures and shall be benefit for practical applications of van der Waals heterostructure based nano devices.
PhysicsAPS physics

Controlling quantum systems with modulated electron beams

Coherent control of quantum transitions—indispensable in quantum technology—generally relies on the interaction of quantum systems with electromagnetic radiation. Here, we theoretically demonstrate that the nonradiative electromagnetic near field of a temporally modulated free-space electron beam can be utilized for coherent control of quantum systems. We show that such manipulation can be performed with only classical control over the electron beam itself and is readily realizable with current technology. This approach may provide a pathway toward spectrally selective quantum control with nanoscale spatial resolution, harnessing the small de Broglie wavelength of electrons.
ChemistryPhys.org

Nanostructured siloxane-based materials for novel plastics and microelectronics

The self-organization of molecular components into hierarchically ordered nanostructures is an essential part for the development of new materials in emerging nanotechnologies and sustainable plastics. Brigitte Lamers investigated the complex interplay between molecular driving forces for bulk assembly to find structure-property relationships in the area that merges block copolymers and liquid crystals. She defended her Ph.D. on June 23rd.
Sciencearxiv.org

A comprehensive first-principle study of borophene-based nano gas sensor with gold electrodes

Using density functional theory combined with nonequilibrium Green's function method, the transport properties of borophene-based nano gas sensors with gold electrodes are calculated, and comprehensive understandings regarding the effects of gas molecules, MoS$_2$ substrate and gold electrodes to the transport properties of borophene are made. Results show that borophene-based sensors can be used to detect and distinguish CO, NO, NO$_2$ and NH$_3$ gas molecules, MoS$_2$ substrate leads to a non-linear behavior on the current-voltage characteristic, and gold electrodes provide charges to borophene and form a potential barrier, which reduced the current values compared to the current of the systems without gold electrodes. Our studies not only provide useful information on the computationally design of borophene-based gas sensors, but also help understand the transport behaviors and underlying physics of 2D metallic materials with metal electrodes.
ScienceAPS physics

Quasi-four-component method with numeric atom-centered orbitals for relativistic density functional simulations of molecules and solids

We describe and benchmark the quasi-four-component (Q4C) approach to relativistic density functional simulations of molecules and solids, using precise, numerically tabulated atom-centered orbital (NAO) basis sets to discretize Dirac's equation. The Q4C approach initially projects the atomic solution to (electron-only) positive-energy states and eventually deals with only two components but retains the precision of traditional four-component (4C) relativistic methods. While Q4C inherently reduces the dimension of the Hamiltonian matrix in diagonalization, the adoption of localized NAO basis functions in solids further limits the computational demand in real space operations, promising a pathway to investigate large and complex systems containing heavy elements with the precision of a 4C method. Here, we first perform validation and benchmark calculations for cohesive properties of a set of diatomic molecules and of previously established periodic model systems (i.e., silver halides). Then we report Q4C relativistic energy band structure benchmarks for a series of 103 periodic materials, including chemical elements up to Bi, and providing quantitative comparisons with more approximate scalar-relativistic and spin-orbit coupled treatments. Finally, we demonstrate the applicability of the method to band structure calculations of simple and complex hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites containing Pb and Bi, i.e.,
PhysicsAPS physics

Coexistence of Surface Superconducting and Three-Dimensional Topological Dirac States in Semimetal KZnBi

We report the discovery of a new three-dimensional (3D) topological Dirac semimetal (TDS) material KZnBi, coexisting with a naturally formed superconducting state on the surface under ambient pressure. Using photoemission spectroscopy together with first-principles calculations, a 3D Dirac state with linear band dispersion is identified. The characteristic features of massless Dirac fermions are also confirmed by magnetotransport measurements, exhibiting an extremely small cyclotron mass of.
EngineeringNature.com

Ferroelectric-tuned van der Waals heterojunction with band alignment evolution

Van der Waals integration with abundant two-dimensional materials provides a broad basis for assembling functional devices. In a specific van der Waals heterojunction, the band alignment engineering is crucial and feasible to realize high performance and multifunctionality. Here, we design a ferroelectric-tuned van der Waals heterojunction device structure by integrating a GeSe/MoS2 VHJ and poly (vinylidene fluoride-trifluoroethylene)-based ferroelectric polymer. An ultrahigh electric field derived from the ferroelectric polarization can effectively modulate the band alignment of the GeSe/MoS2 heterojunction. Band alignment transition of the heterojunction from type II to type I is demonstrated. The combination of anisotropic GeSe with MoS2 realizes a high-performance polarization-sensitive photodetector exhibiting low dark current of approximately 1.5 pA, quick response of 14 μs, and high detectivity of 4.7 × 1012 Jones. Dichroism ratios are also enhanced by ferroelectric polarization in a broad spectrum from visible to near-infrared. The ferroelectric-tuned GeSe/MoS2 van der Waals heterojunction has great potential for multifunctional detection applications in sophisticated light information sensing. More profoundly, the ferroelectric-tuned van der Waals heterojunction structure provides a valid band-engineering approach to creating versatile devices.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

New type of metasurface allows unprecedented laser control

(Nanowerk News) The ability to precisely control the various properties of laser light is critical to much of the technology that we use today, from commercial virtual reality (VR) headsets to microscopic imaging for biomedical research. Many of today's laser systems rely on separate, rotating components to control the wavelength, shape and power of a laser beam, making these devices bulky and difficult to maintain.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

A world first: Visualizing atomic-scale structures with the optical force

(Nanowerk News) A team of scientists led by the Department of Applied Physics at Osaka University, the Department of Physics and Electronics at Osaka Prefecture University, and the Department of Materials Chemistry at Nagoya University used photoinduced force microscopy to map out the forces acting on quantum dots in three dimensions.