Is Verizon Stock A Good Bet at $56?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerizon stock (NYSE: VZ), which currently trades at $56 per share, seems to be a decent investment opportunity at the moment. The stock is still 8% below the levels seen at the beginning of 2020 and 3% below the level in February 2020. VZ stock has gained 12% from its March 2020 lows of $50 compared to an almost 90% jump in the S&P 500 from its lows. The stock has underperformed the market because the fall in the stock in the first place during the pandemic was much lower than that of the overall market. Verizon’s stock has shown resilience during the crisis as its business was not as severely affected as most other industries. This was reflected in the 2.2% growth in its wireless service revenue in 2020, which is the largest revenue segment for Verizon (contributing $16.7 billion to total revenue of $34.7 billion in Q4 2020). Wireless service revenue is expected to grow another 3% in 2021 led by higher-priced unlimited plans. The company’s plan to add homes and businesses at a faster rate to its 5G network in the coming quarters is likely to fuel healthy growth in the wireless service business. Verizon expects to provide 5G service to 15 million homes in the U.S. by the end of 2021. Thus, anticipation of faster 5G expansion and growth in wireless business has led to an uptick in the stock in the last few months. However, Verizon is still far behind its close rivals in adding new postpaid phone customers (most valuable for a telecom company). To put things in perspective, Verizon added 279,000 new postpaid phone customers in Q4 2020, much lower than AT&T’s 800,000 and T-Mobile’s 824,000. With Verizon lagging its close rivals, we do not think there will be any major upside in the company’s stock in the near term. Our conclusion is based on the detailed comparison on Verizon stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008 recession in our dashboard analysis.

www.forbes.com
