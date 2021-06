Protective Light is a Mod in Destiny 2 that’s doing the rounds right now because of how much of an advantage it provides you with. Mods come and go with seasons, but some stick around and become prolific. This is one of those more notorious Mods, and it’s one you should pay attention to. You may even have it in your Vault sitting around doing nothing, but not even realize it. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get the Protective Light Mod, and why you should bother with it in the first place.