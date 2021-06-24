Fillers in the Personal Care Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities
Opportunities in the fillers in the personal care market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the fillers in the personal care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%. In this market, talc is expected to remain the largest fiber type, and fascial care segment is expected to remain the largest application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing per capita income and working population leading the demand for cosmetics and hygiene products.