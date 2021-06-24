Cancel
Brown County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Nemaha by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 02:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brown; Nemaha SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN NEMAHA AND BROWN COUNTIES UNTIL 515 AM CDT At 443 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Falls City, moving southeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hiawatha, Sabetha, Horton, Everest, Fairview, Robinson, Morrill, Reserve, Powhattan, Hamlin, Willis and Kickapoo Reservation. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
