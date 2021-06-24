Cancel
We’re About to Learn a Lot More About Litigation Finance

bloomberglaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to the Big Law Business column on the changing legal marketplace written by me, Roy Strom. Today, we look at how the light is about to shine on litigation funding in a never-before-seen way. Sign up to receive this column in your Inbox on Thursday mornings. In 2014,...

news.bloomberglaw.com
Lawpennrecord.com

MORGAN LEWIS: Lex Machina Recognizes Morgan Lewis Among Top Trade Secrets Firms in 2021 Report

Morgan Lewis issued the following announcement on June 25. The firm was identified as one of the Most Active Defendants’ Law Firms and one of the Most Active Plaintiffs’ Law Firms by cases filed from 2016 to 2020. The firm was also recognized as one of the Most Active Defendants’ Law Firms and one of the Most Active Plaintiffs’ Law Firms by cases filed in 2020 alone.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Law Firms Dismantle Data Silos to Save Costs, Attract Clients

Getting rid of silos ‘necessary’ to long-term law firm health. Big Law is stepping up efforts to destroy data silos and make information readily accessible to lawyers on a single platform, realizing their business depends on it. Winston & Strawn has created a digital repository with hundreds of millions of...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court’s TransUnion Ruling Curbs Consumer Privacy Claims

Decision bolsters defense for companies facing privacy lawsuits. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to limit a consumer lawsuit over. credit reports is expected to curb other class actions centered on consumer privacy protections, attorneys say. In a Friday opinion, the justices found that consumers don’t have a legal right to...
Congress & Courtsopiniojuris.org

Suing Corporations for Violating International Law: A Step Forward

[Doug Cassel is Emeritus Professor of Law at Notre Dame Law School.]. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this month in Nestle USA Inc. v. Doe that “general corporate activity” in the U.S. is not a sufficient domestic basis to warrant Alien Tort Statute (ATS) jurisdiction over claims against a U.S. corporation for alleged human rights violations overseas. The media response generally echoed that of the New York Times, which characterized the decision as “the latest in a series of rulings imposing strict limits on lawsuits brought in federal court based on human rights abuses abroad.”
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

National law firm adds cyber expert

Freeman Mathis & Gary (FMG), a national litigation law firm, has announced that Nick Jajko has joined the firm as senior counsel in its national data security, privacy and technology practice. Jajko will be based in the firm’s Philadelphia office. FMG’s data security, privacy and technology practice group now includes more than 25 attorneys.
LawLaw.com

A Change is Finally Coming — Texas Legislature Closes the Chapter 38 Attorney Fees Loophole

Many Texas litigation attorneys are familiar with Chapter 38 of the Texas Civil Practices and Remedies Code—the most common statutory basis for recovery of attorney’fees under Texas law. Chapter 38 provides for recovery of attorney’s fees “from an individual or corporation” if the claim is in one of eight different categories, including: (1) rendered services; (2) performed labor; (3) furnished material; (4) freight or express overcharges; (5) lost or damaged freight or express; (6) killed or injured stock; (7) a sworn account; or (8) an oral or written contract.
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Justice Thomas Decries "Contradictory and Unstable State" of Marijuana

The Supreme Court granted certiorari in two cases today, and summarily resolved two others: Lombardo v. St. Louis and Pakdel v. San Francisco. Here is today's Orders List. One case in which the Supreme Court denied certiorari was Standing Akimbo v. United States, in which the petitioners sought review of a lower court decision upholding IRS summonses seeking information concerning business expense deductions for a medical marijuana dispensary. Although medical marijuana is legal and regulated in many states, medical marijuana business owners may not take federal tax deductions for their business expenses, as their business "consists of trafficking in controlled substances" under federal law.
bloomberglaw.com

Enterprise Denied Appeal on Second Question in Covid Layoff Suit

11th Cir. won’t review decision certifying case as class action. But fast appeal of denial of ‘natural disaster’ defense still on. Enterprise Holdings Inc. failed to convince the Eleventh Circuit to immediately consider whether a lower court properly certified as a nationwide class action a former employee’s suit challenging layoffs affecting her and other workers on short notice in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Detroit, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Judge wants to learn more about record breach in Snyder case

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Thursday ordered Flint water prosecutors to stop distributing documents that were declared confidential during Detroit's bankruptcy. Judge Thomas Tucker also told lawyers for former Gov. Rick Snyder to show him a portion of the records that have been circulated by the attorney general's office.
EconomyFXStreet.com

What's happening to unemployment in States that cancelled Federal benefits early?

Let's explore the claim that Republican states ending benefits early has improved unemployment rates. The WSJ reports Americans Are Leaving Unemployment Rolls More Quickly in States Cutting Off Benefits. The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended...
Congress & Courtsdailycannabisbusinessnews.com

Mixed reports on cannabis from federal courts

I wanted to highlight two federal court rulings from this week that are relevant to the cannabis industry. First, a federal court denied a requirement in Missouri that a national majority-owned medical cannabis company must be owned. (link) I already wrote in these cannabis mussels that the state residence requirements for licensing under our old friend, the dormant trade clause, are highly suspect. (Link) This ruling comes as no surprise and continues the trend of federal courts finding these requirements unconstitutional. I repeat what I said in August the last time I wrote about it: What I really notice about this type of decision is that a federal court is enforcing federal constitutional law, which is completely illegal under federal law. It’s a paradox.
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Sonia Gupta Barros and Stephen L. Cohen are partners and Sara M. von Althann is counsel at Sidley Austin LLP. This post is based on a Sidley memorandum by Ms. Barros, Mr. Cohen, Ms. von Althann, John P. Kelsh, and Sasha P. Hondagneu-Messner. On June 7, 2021, Securities and Exchange...
Imperial, CAcalexicochronicle.com

U.S. Supreme Court Denies Abatti’s ‘Certiorari’ Petition

Imperial Valley grower and landowner Michael Abatti’s petition for a “writ of certiorari” with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District’s decision in Abatti v. Imperial Irrigation District was denied on Monday morning, June 28. The denial came with no explanation and...
Congress & CourtsNBC New York

Judge Dismisses FTC Antitrust Complaint Against Facebook

A federal court on Monday dismissed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust complaint against Facebook. The dismissal deals a major setback for the agency's complaint that could have resulted in Facebook divesting Instagram and WhatsApp. In the filing, the court states that the FTC did not prove Facebook maintains a monopoly.