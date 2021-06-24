We’re About to Learn a Lot More About Litigation Finance

I wanted to highlight two federal court rulings from this week that are relevant to the cannabis industry. First, a federal court denied a requirement in Missouri that a national majority-owned medical cannabis company must be owned. (link) I already wrote in these cannabis mussels that the state residence requirements for licensing under our old friend, the dormant trade clause, are highly suspect. (Link) This ruling comes as no surprise and continues the trend of federal courts finding these requirements unconstitutional. I repeat what I said in August the last time I wrote about it: What I really notice about this type of decision is that a federal court is enforcing federal constitutional law, which is completely illegal under federal law. It’s a paradox.