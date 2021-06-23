Bo.Co. Bistro is one of Conway’s newest and most delicious new eateries!. Known for its “southern charm with a bourbon flare,” Bo.Co. serves up a menu that has something for everyone that combines southern cooking with gourmet tastes. The menu includes a variety of different dishes that will make your mouth water and satisfy every appetite. They offer Bo.Co. loaded nachos, firecracker shrimp, flounder bites, burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, southern seafood platters, pork chops, chicken platters, open face roast beef, salads, po’ boys, and jumbo soft pretzels. They also offer a selection of beers, wines, and signature cocktails. Bo.Co. offers a Happy Hour daily (Monday to Saturday) from 4 PM to 7 PM with a deal on their drinks and food options.