Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myrtle Beach, SC

You Eat I Bake

myrtlebeach.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou Eat I Bake is a Myrtle Beach treat! A bakery focused on gluten-free and allergy-friendly goods, You Eat I Bake has every diet in mind. As a little shop with big heart, You Eat I Bake is focused on building strong relationships with their clientele and baking the most delicious and tasty treats at the beach for everyone! Every treat is gluten-free and nut-free, while most offerings are also dairy-free and vegan. They specialize in baked goods that exclude wheat, nuts (i.e. peanuts, tree nuts, with the exception of coconuts), dairy, eggs, soy, corn, and shellfish. They aim for baked goods that are always delicious, while being conscious of all dietary restrictions. They even make treats for those on a vegan, paleo, keto, or unrefined/sugar-free diet as well.

www.myrtlebeach.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Dairy#Coffee Cake#Baked Goods#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Keto
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Garland imposes moratorium on federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced a moratorium on federal executions, a shift from the Trump administration, which had resumed the use of the death penalty in federal cases. Garland said in the memo that the Justice Department would also review its policies and procedures to make sure they...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

William and Harry reunite at Diana statue unveiling

Princes William and Harry put aside their differences to appear together Thursday to unveil a statue honoring their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. The statue -- which was originally commissioned in 2017 on the 20th anniversary of her death -- was revealed at...