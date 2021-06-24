Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Number of furloughed staff in UK falls to record-low 1.5 million

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BK3vF_0adrwxLE00

LONDON (Reuters) -The proportion of British employees on furlough in early June fell to its lowest since the start of the pandemic at 6% of staff or about 1.5 million people, as easing COVID restrictions allowed most businesses to reopen.

Thursday’s figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) represent a drop from the 7% of staff on furlough in late May and are far below the peak of nearly 9 million recorded at the in May 2020, during the depths of Britain’s first lockdown.

Government figures as recently as late March showed more than 4 million jobs furloughed, and the latest data will add to many economists’ confidence that the end of the programme on Sept. 30 will not create a big jump in unemployment.

The Bank of England (BoE) - which announces its June policy decision later on Thursday - expects less of an increase in long-term joblessness than it feared at the beginning of the year.

But there were some signs that a surge in consumer spending when lockdown restrictions eased in April and May could be beginning to slow.

A measure of spending on debit and credit cards collected by the BoE and published by the ONS showed aggregate spending dropped to 90% of its February 2020 level in the week to June 17 from 95% the week before and a recent peak of 102% on June 3.

The figures are not seasonally adjusted, fluctuate depending on public holidays, and typically peak early in the month, after people have recently been paid.

Even so, spending in the week to June 17 was still about 5 percentage points lower than a month before.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Consumer Spending#Furlough#Debit And Credit#British#Covid#The Bank Of England#Ons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
BusinessNBC San Diego

Bank of England Holds Policy Steady, Hints at Inflation Concerns

The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the main lending rate at a historic low of 0.1%, and a majority voted to maintain asset purchases at the current level of £895 billion ($1.24 trillion). The Bank of England on Thursday kept its monetary policy unchanged, but vowed to monitor...
BusinessPosted by
Daily Herald

Bank of England keeps UK rates at record low of 0.1%

LONDON -- The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% on Thursday and updated its growth predictions for the British economy following the lifting of many coronavirus lockdown restrictions. In a prepared statement accompanying its decision, the bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee voted...
POTUSNew York Post

Nearly 3.4M workers remain on jobless benefits despite drop in weekly claims

Nearly 3.4 million Americans are still on traditional state unemployment benefits even as the number of Americans seeking new claims ticked modestly down last week after a surprise uptick earlier this month, the feds said Thursday. Continuing claims fell by 144,000 from over 3.5 million the week before, according to...
Economynewsatw.com

Borrowing falls as furlough spending eases – but still second highest on record | Business News

UK borrowing fell to £24.3bn last month as the government spent less money on furlough and saw a boost from VAT and fuel tax, official figures show. Borrowing – the difference between how much the government spends and how much it receives from taxes and other income – was still at its second highest level for May on record as the pandemic continues to weigh on the public sector.
Economythelondonnews.net

UK public borrowing falls in May but still second highest May record

LONDON, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Britain's public sector net borrowing (excluding public sector banks) in May 2021 fell when compared with the same month one year ago but remained the second highest May borrowing since monthly records began in 1993, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Tuesday. In...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Record numbers of UK families had benefits capped during lockdown this year

Record numbers of UK families had their benefits capped during lockdown earlier this year, leaving them hundreds of pounds a month worse off overnight and plunging them into deeper poverty, official figures show. Department for Work and Pensions statistics published on Tuesday reveal that 200,000 households were capped in February,...
Public HealthTelegraph

Covid not among the top 20 causes as deaths fall to record low

The proportion of people dying in England fell to another record low in May, as Covid became only the 24th-leading cause of fatalities, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Just 748.6 people per 100,000 died last month, after mortality rates fell even lower than...
Businessihsmarkit.com

PMI data hint at rising numbers of staff shortages

IHS Markit's PMI business surveys showed the economic recovery gaining momentum in May as output growth accelerated to the fastest for 15 years. The expansion was driven by the largest surge in demand for goods and services recorded by the survey since 2006. However, the survey also hinted at employment growth being curbed by short-term difficulties in filling job vacancies, which helped cause global employment growth to slow.
EconomyBusiness Insider

UK Unemployment Rate Falls

(RTTNews) - The UK unemployment rate dropped in three months to April as expected, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. The unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percentage points quarterly to 4.7 percent in three months to April, in line with economists' expectations. At the same time, the employment...
Businessinvesting.com

UK sees record jump in employee numbers in May

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of employees on British company payrolls surged by a record amount in May as COVID restrictions eased and pubs and restaurants resumed indoor service, though it still remains more than half a million below its pre-pandemic peak. Tax data released on Tuesday showed that British...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Producer prices rise at fastest recorded yearly rate

Prices charged by producers for goods and services rose 5.3 percent in the 12 months leading into May, according to data released Tuesday by the Labor Department. The producer price index (PPI) for final demand — not parts or components — rose at the fattest unadjusted annual rate since the Labor Department began calculating yearly data in 2010.