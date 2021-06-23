Cancel
Duck, NC

Duck Donuts

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuck Donuts originated in Duck, North Carolina. The idea came to the owner, Russ DiGilio, after his family had taken many amazing vacations to the Outer Banks. They noticed that the only thing missing from OBX was Fresh Donuts! This was when they got to work to develop fun donut recipes that would soon create many smiles! They offer amazing, made-to-order donuts that everyone loves! Since they opened the first storefront in 2007 in North Carolina, they have opened many locations across the United States. The Myrtle Beach location opened across from Ocean Lakes in the summer of 2019. Duck Donuts of Myrtle Beach even offers delivery!

