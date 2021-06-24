Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

'F9' screenwriter Dan Casey vrooms from Hamtramck to Hollywood

By Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
Derrick
 4 days ago

DETROIT — The Motor City has always been a key component of the "Fast and the Furious" movies, as Detroit muscle cars tend to be favored by Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto and his crew. Friday's "F9" has a little more Detroit muscle than usual — it was penned by Dan...

www.thederrick.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Hamtramck, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Dan Casey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Metro Detroit#Screenwriter#Muscle Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesnewsdio.com

Fast And Furious 10: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Reviews

It’s the fast and furious 10 release date! The fast and furious franchise has been a huge success for over two decades. Now it’s time to find out when fast and furious 10 will be released, what the plot is, who stars in it, reviews by critics from around the world. We’ve got all this plus more information about fast and furious 10 here on our blog post!
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

The 'Fast and Furious' Movies, Ranked

The Fast and Furious franchise is probably the most unlikely billion-dollar franchise ever created. Equally inspired by an article about street racing and a forgotten exploitation film from the 1950s, the first movie is a fairly low budget movie about an undercover cop and a thief who steals DVD players.
Movieseastlothiancourier.com

F9 stars hit the black carpet for blockbuster’s Hollywood premiere

The stars of the new Fast & Furious film hit the black carpet for the premiere in Hollywood. F9, the latest instalment in the high-octane action franchise, sees Vin Diesel reprise his role as Dominic Toretto, while John Cena plays his on-screen brother and arch nemesis. Diesel was joined by...
MoviesVulture

Pop Sensation Vin Diesel Wants to Do a Fast & Furious Musical

The lovable cast of scamps at the heart of the Fast & Furious franchise have driven their cars everywhere: underwater, outer space, the mean streets of East L.A. But there’s still one terrain that the Toretto clan has yet to conquer: the Broadway stage. And Vin Diesel is fixing to change that. During a Wednesday appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson asked him, “What about doing a full-on Fast & Furious musical? Would you be down?” Diesel answered, “I’m dying to do a musical,” elaborating, “I’ve been dying to do a musical my whole life! I was this close to doing Guys & Dolls with Steven Spielberg, and we ended up not doing that. But I’m dying to do a musical.” Take us back to the timeline where we had Spielberg directing Diesel in that, instead of Spielberg directing Ansel Elgort in West Side Story. Never forget that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been instrumental to Diesel’s music career since Day One, when her virtual audience bopped along to his single, “Feel Like I Do.” They didn’t get into the logistics of what a Fast & Furious musical would actually look like (might we propose a Starlight Express–style roller-musical called Fast!), but they did get into Diesel’s star chart: Cancer sun, Scorpio rising, Sag moon. Sensitive and fiery. This explains so much.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

F9 – Review

I’ve enjoyed most of the first eight FAST AND FURIOUS films. That made this ninth installment, F9, all the more disappointing. Granted, the whole premise of this handful of outside-the-law car nuts evolving from petty crooks and party animals to international espionage super studs, while still being societal outcasts, requires a hefty suspension of the ol’ disbelief. This chapter raises that particular ante beyond acceptable levels.
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

The ‘Fast and Furious’ Series Through the Years: From the Early Days to ‘F9’ and Beyond

They don’t have friends — they have family. A lot has happened in the Fast and Furious universe since the franchise debuted, both onscreen and off. Back in 2001, few viewers could have imagined that the first entry in the series, The Fast and the Furious, would spawn even one sequel, let alone a multibillion-dollar franchise that includes an animated TV series and a theme park ride.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Best Vin Diesel Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Whether he’s taking life “one quarter-mile at a time” in The Fast and the Furious, saying “I Am Groot” in Guardians of the Galaxy, or giving demanding and heartfelt performances in Strays, you can’t argue that Vin Diesel gives it his all whenever he steps in front of the camera. For nearly a quarter-century, Diesel has shown up in some of the most successful and popular film franchises of all time, made brief yet memorable performances in movies directed by the likes of Steven Spielberg, and carved out a unique place for himself on the list of Hollywood leading men.
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

How John Cena Kept His ‘F9’ Role a Secret and Hid the ‘Dead Giveaway’ From ‘Fast & Furious’ Fans

The devil is in the details — and so are spoilers. John Cena explained that he had to hide a prop between takes in order to keep his F9 role under wraps. In the ninth Fast & Furious film, Cena, 44, plays Jakob Toretto, the long-lost brother of Vin Diesel‘s Dom. The character wears the family cross in the film, but the WWE star knew that he couldn’t let fans see the prop early.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel Celebrates Fast & Furious 9 Smashing Box Office Records

We all knew that Fast & Furious 9 was going to obliterate all standing pandemic-era box office records, but months from now we could all be looking back at the return of Dominic Toretto and his crew as the pivotal moment for the resurgence of the theatrical industry following the devastating impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.