Public meeting on Soho rezoning plan devolves into chaos

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA public meeting to address Mayor Bill de Blasio’s controversial Soho rezoning plan devolved into chaos on Wednesday night with constant interruptions from opposing locals. Tensions were high before the 6:30 p.m. meeting ever started, as local community groups joined together for a press conference and railed against the plan that would create 3,500 new apartments, including 900 affordable units to the upscale area.

