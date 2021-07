Wrapping up a five game road trip with two games in Miami. George Springer has been activated from the IL and will be in the lineup tonight. At the beginning of this month, the Jays played and won two while the Marlins were in the midst of an eight game losing streak. They're coming off a six game road trip in which they scored 24 runs, which sounds normal enough, except that they scored 21 of them in two games. In the other four, they scored 2, 1, 0, and 0. Very much feast or famine with these guys.