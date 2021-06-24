Cancel
YIL: Women of the Drylands: An intergenerational conversation

globallandscapesforum.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen in Africa’s drylands could be likened to superheroes: they take care of the kids and the land, and ensure income for their families. And, as if this was not enough, they are an incredible source of knowledge on traditional practices, sustainable land management and innovations for resilience and survival during periods of drought. During this Youth Daily Show, we will present an intergenerational conversation between two women, exploring their roles in their communities, and understanding the importance of handing down knowledge from generation to generation.

www.globallandscapesforum.org
Drylands, Generation, Drought
Whose Land is It Anyways? An Intergenerational Dialogue Exploring Solutions to Land Tenure Challenges

Land is soil, land is food, land is life. Women’s, youths’ and pastoralists’ livelihoods and income often depend on it, but limited availability of communal land and challenges in formal ownership are increasingly creating tension between herders, farmers and investors. While formal land security in Africa is increasing, the number of land disputes is also on the rise, with women and youth often on the losing end. This plenary represents an intergenerational conversation among farmers, pastoralists, youth and elders, who share their challenges and collectively explore solutions.
Societyblog.google

A conversation between two changemakers uplifting women

Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series of interviews between expert panelists for the Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls. As the President and CEO of Vital Voices Global Partnership, I lead an organization that invests in women leaders solving the world’s greatest challenges — from gender-based violence to the climate crisis to economic inequities.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

YIL: Agroforestry: An opportunity for youth and drylands

On the one hand, we have drylands. They constitute 60% of the surface of the African continent, and while some might think they do not have much agricultural potential, they can actually sustain thriving agricultural practices, including – but not limited to – agroforestry systems. On the other hand, we have youth. Young people are dynamic and innovative; have a high uptake of technological know-how; and are passionate, perseverant, and most of all, courageous. During this Youth Daily Show, we want to explore the opportunities that agroforestry can bring to Africa’s drylands – not only as a sustainable food system, but also as an opportunity for youth employment and the achievement of food security for present and future generations. We will hear from amazing young professionals from across the African continent, who will share their experience with, and innovations for, dryland agroforestry.
Societygloballandscapesforum.org

YIL: Drylands of Hope: Stories from African Youth

Young people in Africa are increasingly interested in being a part of the restoration movement – either by leading restoration in their landscapes, or by joining an existing restoration project. But it’s not always easy to identify which activities to join, or how to start your own project. In this session, jointly organized by Youth 4 Nature (Y4N) and the Youth in Landscapes Initiative (YIL), we will explore how young people across Africa are getting involved in restoration; how they started their journeys; the challenges they have faced; and the solutions they have found. Two young African leaders at the forefront of landscape restoration will share with us their inspiring stories, and explain how drylands are landscapes of hope – for communities and for nature.
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

Partnering with Dryland Communities to Overcome Protracted Crises: Challenges and Opportunities

Protracted crises are persistent in Africa’s drylands. Weak governance, insecure land rights and access, environmental fragility and armed conflict impact the lives of millions of pastoralists, agro-pastoralists and farmers in drylands across Africa; climate change is starting to layer on additional stress. SPARC research with pastoral and agro-pastoral communities across the Sahel and Horn of Africa reveals how they are responding to multiple pressures, and adapting their livelihoods. Innovations emerging from these regions are also providing solutions to some of their most critical challenges. In this plenary, we discuss the opportunities and challenges that arise when taking a more integrated approach to addressing ecosystem restoration in drylands facing recurrent and protracted crises.
Industrygloballandscapesforum.org

Africa’s drylands are getting more support. How to make the most of this

Farmers working the land in the Western Sahara, Egypt. DeAgostini/Getty Images. Published on June 17, 2021 8.58am BST in The Conversation. The United Nations (UN) recently launched the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems worldwide. It is a response to evidence that our current abuse of nature has accelerated global warming and degraded natural resources to a degree that threatens the wellbeing of people.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Restoring African Drylands Scaling: What Insights from Practice?

Presented by Peter Gubbels during Groundswell International’s session, “Restoring Sahelian Drylands: Practice, Evidence, Lessons and Scaling” at GLF Africa 2021. Keyword(s): agriculture, agroecosystems, Bonn Challenge, drylands, ecosystem restoration, evergreening, horizontal scaling, livestock, regreening, restoration, Sahel, vertical scaling. Ecosystem(s): Drylands and Rangelands. Location(s): Africa, Sahel.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Unlocking Pathways for System-Wide Capacity Development in African Drylands

Presented by Patrick Kalas during FAO, GLF and IUFRO’s session, Enhancing Restoration Capacities in Africa’s Drylands: A Decade for Action, at GLF Africa 2021. The session centred on the results of the African capacity needs assessment undertaken by the FAO-led Taskforce on Best Practices in preparation for the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Enhancing Restoration Capacities in Africa’s Drylands: A Decade for Action

Presented by Christophe Besacier and Robin Chazdon during FAO, GLF and IUFRO’s session, Enhancing Restoration Capacities in Africa’s Drylands: A Decade for Action, at GLF Africa 2021. The session centred on the results of the African capacity needs assessment undertaken by the FAO-led Taskforce on Best Practices in preparation for...
Lifestylegloballandscapesforum.org

Virtual Tour: Journey to the Drylands of East Africa, the Last Lands of Eden

Take a virtual trip to the great savanna lands of East Africa—cradle of humankind, home to traditional nomadic pastoralists, and last refuge of some of the most spectacular wildlife populations on earth. Join experts from the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), including rangelands specialist Fiona Flintan, ecosystem ecologist Jason Sircely...
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

Why Track Restoration Progress in Africa’s Drylands? Back to Basics

Despite pivotal advancements in satellite-based remote sensing, restoration monitoring in Africa’s drylands remains a significant challenge – particularly in sparsely vegetated areas, and those where restoration doesn’t involve trees. This session hands the floor to the experts, leaders and innovators who are actively restoring and monitoring Africa’s drylands. Panellists share...
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

GLF Africa 2021: Donor and Partner Report

The Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) brought together more than 7,000 people to find solutions to ecosystem restoration challenges during the GLF Africa: Restoring Africa’s Drylands digital summit 2-3 June 2021. The event reached over 22 million people on social media, and provided a crucial platform for 227 speakers – including...
Economygloballandscapesforum.org

Scaling Finance: Restoring Africa’s Drylands through Private Investment and Local Projects

Restoring Africa’s drylands is a major economic opportunity: every $1 invested can lead to $7-30 in economic benefits. Recognizing this opportunity, investors have committed more than $15 billion to AFR100 and the Great Green Wall through to 2030. Now, billions of those dollars need to be directly invested in entrepreneurs and community organizations with the necessary long-term vision, local knowledge, and technical expertise to transform Africa’s drylands.
