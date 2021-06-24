YIL: Women of the Drylands: An intergenerational conversation
Women in Africa’s drylands could be likened to superheroes: they take care of the kids and the land, and ensure income for their families. And, as if this was not enough, they are an incredible source of knowledge on traditional practices, sustainable land management and innovations for resilience and survival during periods of drought. During this Youth Daily Show, we will present an intergenerational conversation between two women, exploring their roles in their communities, and understanding the importance of handing down knowledge from generation to generation.www.globallandscapesforum.org