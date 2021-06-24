Cancel
The Wood Solution: The Key to Driving Large-Scale Forest Restoration

globallandscapesforum.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are at a critical crossroads in human history. We can continue on the path that has led to ecosystem degradation, climate change, biodiversity loss, food insecurity, poverty, and inequality or we can reverse those trends and create new, regenerative, inclusive, and efficient systems of living and doing business. As...

www.globallandscapesforum.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Forests#Forest Management#Forest Restoration#The Wood#Global Landscapes Forum#Forests Location
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Restoring Sahelian Drylands: Practice, evidence, lessons and scaling

This session provides an overview of the practical experience, techniques, and results of an “evergreening” approach to dryland restoration in the Sahel. A particular focus is given to Farmer Managed Natural regeneration (agroforestry), but within a more integrated approach, including soil and water conservation. A short video provides testimonies by women and men farmers in villages. The session concludes with messages to financial donors about the lessons learned for scaling out land restoration drawn from experiences in Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso.
ScienceWake Up World

Rivers Are Key to Restoring the World’s Biodiversity

In October 2021, the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) will meet in China to adopt a new post-2020 global biodiversity framework to reverse biodiversity loss and its impacts on ecosystems, species and people. The conference is being held during a moment of great urgency: According to a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, we now have less than 10 years to halve our greenhouse gas emissions to stave off catastrophic climate change. At the same time, climate change is exacerbating the accelerating biodiversity crisis. Half of the planet’s species may face extinction by the end of this century.
Environmentgloballandscapesforum.org

The Roots of Restoration: Sustainability through Community-Based Forest Landscape Restoration

Land degradation undermines the livelihoods, food security, health and well-being of everyone, but rural and isolated populations are often at heightened risk. Through years of implementing landscape restoration activities, it has become clear that initiatives and interventions are only successful and sustainable if they are embedded in local communities. A comprehensive participation of local stakeholders in the planning and implementation phases of restoration has great potential to empower local structures and communities, especially women and youth, to become an irreplaceable core of ecosystem restoration. In this session, GIZ and partners from its Forests4Future and Large-scale Forest Landscape Restoration (FLR) in Africa programme showcase why large-scale restoration initiatives such as the AFR100 must harness this potential!
Industrypv-magazine.com

Is large scale solar ready for the North Pole?

A group of scientists from the Norwegian University of Life Sciences, the University Centre in Svalbard, and Norway-based consultancy Multiconsult, has sought the assess the technical feasibility of large scale PV projects in polar regions and has investigated, in particular, the performance of a small-scale, ground-mounted, solar array in the Adventdalen valley in Svalbard, which is a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean located halfway between Norway and the North Pole.
AgricultureTree Hugger

Why Is Seed Dispersal Important for Forest Restoration?

Think plants can’t move? You’re only half right. Plants move through the dispersal of their seeds by water, wind, gravity, ballistics, or animals. Dispersal allows plant offspring to colonize areas with less competition and more resources. Without dispersal, plant offspring are less likely to survive, making it crucial for plants to reproduce and to sustain forest diversity.
Industrygloballandscapesforum.org

Restorative Management of Natural Forests

Presented by Rosa Goodman, Associate Professor at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), during SLU’s session “The Wood Solution: The Key to Driving Large-Scale Forest Restoration at GLF Africa 2021. Author: Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) Publisher: Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) Language: English. Year: 2021. Keyword(s):...
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Restoring African Drylands Scaling: What Insights from Practice?

Presented by Peter Gubbels during Groundswell International’s session, “Restoring Sahelian Drylands: Practice, Evidence, Lessons and Scaling” at GLF Africa 2021. Keyword(s): agriculture, agroecosystems, Bonn Challenge, drylands, ecosystem restoration, evergreening, horizontal scaling, livestock, regreening, restoration, Sahel, vertical scaling. Ecosystem(s): Drylands and Rangelands. Location(s): Africa, Sahel.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

The Road to Restoration: A Guide to Identifying Priorities and Indicators for Monitoring Forest and Landscape Restoration

By declaring the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, the UN has recognized that there are only 10 years left to restore the world’s degraded land. Countries are striving to fight climate change by 2030 through their Paris Agreement commitments and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). But in many cases, their climate and development agenda are disconnected, even though sustainability and development go hand in hand – especially for rural communities.
Energy IndustryForbes

How To Avoid Delays In Construction Of Large-Scale PV Plants

EVP, Global Head of Engineering and Construction, Sonnedix, overseeing the design and construction of assets for global solar PV platform. When it comes to the successful delivery of large-scale photovoltaic plants, it's important to secure the expected outcomes from all the stakeholders of the project: investors, owners, contractors and the community.
Environmentenergycentral.com

Climate change: Large-scale CO2 removal facility set for Scotland

Energy Central contributors share their experience and insights for the benefit of other Members (like you). Please show them your appreciation by leaving a comment, 'liking' this post, or following this Member. No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Get Published - Build a Following. The Energy Central Power Industry...
Gila County, AZArizona Silver Belt

Large-scale water harvesting for small-acreage and households webinar

University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County presents: Garden and Country Extension Webinar Series. A Zoom webinar (60 minutes or less) featuring a variety of horticultural and natural resource topics relevant to the environmental conditions and residential concerns of Gila County, Arizona. Featured Topic: Large-scale Water Harvesting for Small-acreage and...
Agriculturefooddive.com

Fueling the future of food and sustainable farming through AgTech innovation

The demand for sustainable food is growing due to the impending effects of climate change and the rising population, which is expected to surpass nine billion by 2050. Research from Michigan State University shows that global agriculture production levels need to increase by 60-70% in order to meet the growing demand. With soybeans being among the largest crops grown in America, U.S. soybean farmers are at the forefront of the climate crisis, working hard to sustainably feed families around the world.
Energy Industrytechinvestornews.com

New company launched to drive large-scale solar adoption

A new company has been formed by Everwood Capital and Prodiel Group to accelerate the global race to clean energy adoption. The post New company launched to drive large-scale solar adoption appeared first on Power Engineering International. A new company has been formed by Spanish investment company Everwood Capital and...
Agriculturelccentral.com

Study uses drones and scanners to determine impact of fall grazing on wildfire

LAS VEGAS – A widespread problem on Nevada rangelands is frequent and large wildfires, often due to cheatgrass. Doctoral student Tracy Shane, with the University of Nevada, Reno College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources, recently began a project using cutting-edge technology to see how sheep and cattle grazing might help control cheatgrass.
Economypv-magazine.com

Fimer launches two new inverters for large scale projects

Italian inverter maker Fimer unveiled today two new products for the large scale segment – a high-power, multi-MPPT string inverter and modular conversion solution designed to supply both decentralized and centralized systems. The new PVS-350, with a power of 350 kVA and an efficiency of over 99% is, according to...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Observations of large-scale solar flows

In this dissertation, several components of large-scale solar flows are studied observationally: solar equatorial Rossby waves (waves of radial vorticity), large-scale convection, and surface flows around active regions. Maps of horizontal flows are derived from photospheric observations by the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) aboard the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) using two different techniques: granulation tracking and local helioseismology. First, the eigenfunctions of solar Rossby waves are measured from helioseismic ring-diagram flow maps with a correlation method and a spectral analysis. Down to $9$ Mm below the surface, the dependence of the radial vorticity with radius $r$ is consistent with $r^{m-1}$, for a given longitudinal wavenumber $m$. At the surface, the eigenfunctions are complex-valued. The real part decreases away from the equator and switches sign around $\pm 20-30^\circ$. The imaginary part is small, but nonzero, and may be due to wave attenuation. This may have implications for the transport of angular momentum in the latitudinal direction. Second, we revisit previous measurements of power spectra of longitudinal velocities near the solar surface, obtained from time-distance and ring-diagram helioseismology. Several issues in these past helioseismic analyses are identified and corrected. The corrections are not sufficient to remove the discrepancy between the measurements. I thus present new velocity power spectra from granulation tracking and ring-diagram helioseismology. The two new measurements are close to each other near the solar surface, and the corresponding kinetic energy decreases with increasing spatial scale.
Industrythebftonline.com

EconoBio project phase II to restore 300,000 hectares of forest lands

The French Embassy in Ghana, in collaboration with non-governmental organisation ‘Noe’, has launched phase-II of the EconoBio project – an initiative that seeks to develop green value chains for the benefit of local populations living on the outskirts of biodiversity-rich areas. The four-year project, which is worth €1.8million, is a...
Chinaecowarriorprincess.net

Australian Government was ‘Blindsided’ by UN Recommendation to List Great Barrier Reef as In-Danger. But it’s no Great Surprise

The Australian government on Tuesday expressed shock at a draft decision to list the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger”. But the recommendation has been looming for some time. The recommendation, by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN),...
Animalsukri.org

Bee a good citizen: bee hotel survey to help save our pollinators

Launch of the first science survey on bee hotels, asking the public how they build, place, and maintain them to help the UK’s solitary bee population. Supported by the Royal Society’s Summer Science 2021 event, the survey from the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) funded Earlham Institute and Bee Saviour Behaviour aims to: