Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Not ready for baseball activities

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Goodrum (finger) has yet to resume baseball activities, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Goodrum recently left the team to witness the birth of his child in Atlanta, but Hinch indicated that the shortstop wouldn't have been ready to resume workouts this week anyway while he continues to deal with inflammation on his sprained left index finger. Harold Castro and Isaac Paredes are expected to split time at shortstop until Goodrum is activated from the 10-day injured list.