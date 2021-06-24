OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: stripped down, stripped back

OnePlus recently launched its low-cost smartphone in India and the rest of the world. The OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G smartphone was released last week, and now all eyes are on the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The smartphone will be the successor to the Nord N100, which was released last year. The device’s renders have already surfaced on the internet, and the handset has also been spotted on FCC certification, indicating that it will be released soon. In the most recent development, the handset has been spotted on the EVMCO and Geekbench certification websites, revealing some key specifications. Take a look at the upcoming OnePlus Nord N200 5G’s EMVCO and Geekbench listings.