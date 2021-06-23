City Council Adopts Balanced Budget for FY 2021 – 2023

Note: A correction has been made to the pickleball and Reed Park ambassador descriptions. Last night, the Santa Monica City Council unanimously adopted a balanced biennial budget for FY 2021–2023 focused on community priorities of a safe and clean Santa Monica, addressing homelessness, and an equitable and inclusive economic recovery. Adoption of the Biennial Budget comes as Santa Monica emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic and cultivates a revitalized local economy that reflects and serves our diverse community.