Enhancing Restoration Capacities in African Drylands: A Decade for Action
Get an inside look at the results of the African capacity needs assessment undertaken by the UN FAO-led task force on best practices. Discussions in this session raise awareness of the existing systemic capacities for restoration as well as the current gaps and barriers and of the opportunities to meet these needs in the context of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Panellists highlight pathways towards enhancing practitioners’ capacities through the development or up-scaling of key knowledge products and various capacities development initiatives, such as the Landscape Academy, the FAO-ELTI youth contest, and the Restoration Factory.www.globallandscapesforum.org