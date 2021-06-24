Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' Mike Tauchman: Swats fourth homer

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Tauchman went 1-for-6 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Angels. Tauchman entered the 13th inning having gone 0-for-5 with five strikeouts, but he delivered a game-sealing homer to make his lone hit of the game count. He now has four long balls on the season, with this shot marking his second of June. Since Alex Dickerson returned from the injured list, Tauchman has been relegated to a reserve role when the Giants don't have the benefit of a designated hitter.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tauchman
Person
Homer
Person
Alex Dickerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Swats#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBgiants365.com

Giants OF Mike Tauchman, in major offensive funk, gets start against Shohei Ohtani

Tauchman started 23 of the Giants' first 24 games after they acquired him from the Yankees in April. Since then, he's started just 13 of 25 games - and, until Wednesday at Anaheim, he hadn't appeared in the starting lineup for eight days. Tauchman is considered a player who has good at-bats, but just seeing a lot of pitches isn't enough: He is 10 for his past 72 with 24 strikeouts, and he entered Wednesday's game batting .
MLBknbr.com

Mike Tauchman, who felt like ‘jumbled mess,’ avoids historic strikeout with big moment

Mike Tauchman was in the midst of an awful game, which was occurring in the midst of an awful stretch at the plate. It was bordering on historic. The Giants outfielder was one pitch away from being the ninth member of a list of shame. Striking out six times in one game — the rarely worn titanium sombrero — had last been done by Milwaukee’s Geoff Jenkins in 2004. Carl Weilman, of the 1913 St. Louis Browns, had gone 43 years as the only player in modern Major League Baseball history to make that walk back to the dugout a half-dozen times in one contest.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Giants are learning it’s feast or famine with ex-Yankees outfielder Mike Tauchman

All or nothing. That’s life for outfielder Mike Tauchman. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Tauchman to the San Francisco Giants in April. Since then, Tauchman is hitting .169 in 47 games with the Giants. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Tauchman is 11 for his past 78 with 29 strikeouts and has just one walk over his past nine games. On top of that, Tauchman started just 13 of the Giants’ last 25 games, riding the pine for the previous eight until Wednesday’s 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Mike Tauchman, Giants dispute 9th-inning call in 3-2 loss to Dodgers

While his overall numbers aren’t impressive, Mike Tauchman has had a few spectacular moments during his brief time with the Giants, and he tried to create one more Monday night. The attempt ended at second base, wiping out the Giants’ final chance to come back on the Dodgers. Tauchman didn’t...
MLBknbr.com

Kapler thought Tauchman was safe on controversial ninth-inning call

On a night when the Giants went 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position, and when balls magically became strikes too regularly, including early strikeouts to Buster Posey and Mike Yastrzemski, because Angel Hernandez is a strange kind of magician, the frustration that Gabe Kapler allowed after the game must have been the freshest in his mind, having just reviewed the replays himself.
MLBdailymagazine.news

Giants blast five homers, surge into lead in National League

Giants are on pace to threaten franchise mark for homers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. A few weeks ago, Alex Dickerson shook his head at a question during a Zoom press conference and smiled. He pushed back against the belief, spread throughout the Giants fan base the last two seasons, that closing off the portwalk in right field helped boost the lineup's power numbers, saying the credit needed to go to good hitters instead.
MLBthecomeback.com

Giants’ Mike Yastrzemski crushes go-ahead grand slam to cap off crazy comeback win over D-Backs

Tuesday night’s game between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park perfectly summarized how 2021 is going for each team. The Giants have been baseball’s biggest surprise, entering Tuesday with the NL’s best record at 41-25. The Diamondbacks have been a complete disaster, entering Tuesday with MLB’s worst record (20-47) and an 11-game losing streak.
MLBgiants365.com

Rhys Hoskins homers twice to power Phillies past Giants

Giants: OF Alex Dickerson and INF Darin Ruf began rehab assignments with Triple-A Sacramento. We'll see how many at-bats they need to feel good and then we'll get them out of there," manager Gabe Kapler said. C Buster Posey is expected to get a planned day off Sunday.
MLBPosted by
Times Leader

Flores homers twice, Giants rout Phillies 11-2

SAN FRANCISCO — Wilmer Flores had four hits, including two of San Francisco’s four home runs, and the Giants routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-2 on Sunday. Brandon Crawford hit his 16th homer and Mike Yastrzemski combined with Flores for consecutive homers in the first off Zach Eflin (2-6). San Francisco has 107 home runs, tied with Toronto for the major league lead.
MLBtucsonpost.com

Giants sink D-backs on Mike Yastrzemski's late slam

Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-out, two-strike grand slam into the San Francisco Bay in the eighth inning Tuesday night, completing a Giants rally that resulted in a 9-8 victory and the Arizona Diamondbacks' 21st consecutive road defeat. Yastrzemski's first career slam gave the Giants their first lead on a night...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Swats homer in win

Smith went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Monday's 3-1 win over the Phillies. Smith launched a two-run homer off Spencer Howard in the fourth inning, erasing a 1-0 deficit for the Dodgers. It was his second home run in the last three games and his seventh on the season. The 26-year-old has been one of the top fantasy options at catcher this year, slashing .271/.368/.471 with 19 extra-base hits, 22 RBI, 32 runs scored and a stolen base.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants Lead NL in Homers, on Pace to Set Franchise Single-Season Mark

Those April and May night games are brutal on hitters, and there are also plenty of June and July nights when the wind picks up, the temperature drops, and long fly balls die on the warning track. But the rest of this season will present a lot of nights like Wednesday, when it was 72 degrees at first pitch and 63 degrees at the final out of a 13-7 blowout of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
MLBNBC Sports

What we learned in Giants' homer-filled win vs. D-backs

Mike Krukow knows Oracle Park as well as anyone, and when he started Wednesday's broadcast by noting that it was a hot day at the yard and the wind had shifted to blow balls out toward the seats, everyone should have immediately bet the over. The third game between the...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Swats ninth homer

Mountcastle went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and one run scored Wednesday against Cleveland. Mountcastle paced the Orioles' offensive effort Wednesday, as he delivered a pair of RBI singles in each of his first two plate appearances. His third time to the dish, Mountcastle smacked a two-run home run, his ninth long ball of the season. It was Mountcastle's first homer since June 5, though his fifth shot in his last 13 starts. Overall, Mountcastle has a .249/.277/.431 line with 26 runs scored and 36 RBI across 238 plate appearances.
MLBbeaconjournal.com

Andres Gimenez homers for fourth straight game as Columbus Clippers top Toledo Mud Hens 8-2

Previous game: Clippers 8, Mud Hens 2, Thursday at Huntington Park. Recap: Andres Gimenez homered for the fourth straight game and Owen Miller was 2-for-2 to raise his batting average to .400 in the Columbus win. Gimenez and Miller homered in consecutive at-bats in the Clippers' three-run first inning. Oscar Mercado also had two hits for Columbus. In his Huntington Park debut, starter Triston McKenzie pitched three innings, allowing one run on one hit, a home run by leadoff hitter JaCoby Jones in the first inning.