Giants' Mike Tauchman: Swats fourth homer

Mike Tauchman was in the midst of an awful game, which was occurring in the midst of an awful stretch at the plate. It was bordering on historic. The Giants outfielder was one pitch away from being the ninth member of a list of shame. Striking out six times in one game — the rarely worn titanium sombrero — had last been done by Milwaukee’s Geoff Jenkins in 2004. Carl Weilman, of the 1913 St. Louis Browns, had gone 43 years as the only player in modern Major League Baseball history to make that walk back to the dugout a half-dozen times in one contest.